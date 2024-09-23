Ravenswood Solutions, Inc. Announces Spinout from SRI to Become Independent Small Business

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After nine years as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRI, three members of the Ravenswood Solutions Inc. (Ravenswood) senior management team, led by President/CEO Kipp Peppel, purchased majority ownership of Ravenswood from SRI as part of a Management Buy Out (MBO), clearing the way for Ravenswood to become an independent small business. Ravenswood is currently working with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and APEX Accelerator to become certified as a small business under the guidelines of the US Small Business Administration (SBA). Ravenswood completed the MBO transaction with support from Lucosky Brookman LLP.

Kipp is joined in the new ownership group by Marc Gimbel (Vice President) and Tony Hawkins (Director of Product Development). With this transaction, Ravenswood becomes the latest in a long line of spinouts from the influential Silicon Valley non-profit R&D Institute, known for ground-breaking innovations such as the computer mouse and Siri. Starting as the Instrumentation & Simulation group in SRI's Engineering Systems Division, the Ravenswood team has been delivering expeditionary Time-Space-Position-Information (TSPI) technologies to the US Department of Defense and its allies for over 25 years, specializing in large-scale ground combat training systems and turn-key services. All three began their professional careers as SRI Research Engineers, working as technical contributors and managers across a variety of national security programs for agencies such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and US Army National Guard before transitioning to Ravenswood in 2015.

"We are excited to launch this new chapter in our corporate evolution. As an independent small business, we will create new opportunities for growth and partnership that directly translate to enhanced capabilities for national defense and public safety," says Kipp Peppel. "We are grateful to SRI for the opportunity to take this important step and for the support they have provided to our team through the years. We look forward to maintaining a partnership with SRI to fulfill our mission to provide life-saving tools and realistic training to those who keep us safe and free."

John Prausa, former SRI Senior Vice President, recent Ravenswood Board member, and founder of Ravenswood Solutions, added "From R&D to development of innovative technologies to delivery of training systems and services, the Ravenswood team has achieved unparalleled excellence in supporting the training and readiness of military service members and first responders. Kipp and his team have a vision, strategy, and a commitment to carry this model of highly effective training well into the future. I am proud of what they have accomplished and excited about their future."

Today, Ravenswood is actively engaged in major training programs for the US Army, US Marine Corps, British Army and others. With a foundation in R&D and extensive experience in fielding expeditionary training systems to the harshest climates on the planet, the team is committed to leveraging its new business structure to deliver even more value to its partners and customers.

Media contact –

Ravenswood Solutions: Naomi Atlas, 650-646-2895, [email protected]

About Ravenswood Solutions. Ravenswood Solutions, Inc. enables world-class performance through exceptional technology and partnership. Born in Silicon Valley, Ravenswood specializes in rapidly delivering data collection, visualization, and analysis capabilities to your point and time of need, anywhere in the world. For more than 25 years, Ravenswood has successfully fielded scalable, modular solutions for training, testing, and operations across a variety of defense and commercial applications. Our expert team of geeks and grunts is dedicated to ensuring you achieve your goals in an efficient and cost-effective manner. At Ravenswood, we are committed to delivering on-time, on-budget, with unparalleled performance. www.ravenswoodsolutions.com

SOURCE Ravenswood Solutions