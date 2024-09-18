Raventós Codorníu Leads the Charge as World's Largest Producer of Organic Cava

Five wineries within the Raventós Codorníu portfolio achieve 100% organic vineyards, with the remaining wineries already in the process of achieving certification.

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raventós Codorníu, the oldest winery in Spain with more than 470 years of winegrowing expertise, proudly announces its position as the world's largest producer of organic Cava. This milestone underscores unwavering commitment to the land as one of the earliest pioneers of sustainable agricultural techniques across its fifteen wineries in Spain, Argentina, and California.

Raventós Codorníu now boasts over 7,000 acres of organic estate vineyards. Post this Raimat has 2,245 hectares of organically certified vineyards, where a great variety of grapes are managed with care.

Codorníu, the iconic Cava winery renowned for its creation of the Spanish traditional method sparkling wine, officially converted all vineyards to organic viticulture, with 100% of its grapes now certified organic. This achievement, alongside other esteemed Raventós Codorníu wineries such as Parxet, Titiana, Septima, and Raimat, reflects the collective ambition of Raventós Codorníu to transition its entire portfolio to organic, including: Raventós d'Alella, Scala Dei, Abadia de Poblet, Portal del Montsant, Legaris, and Bodegas Bilbaínas. In addition, Artesa Vineyards and Winery, the U.S. winery within the portfolio, has recently earned the Napa Green Vineyard Certification, reflecting its dedication to improving soil health, becoming carbon neutral to negative within six to nine years, and strengthening community resilience.

Every vineyard within the Codorníu portfolio now adheres to organic farming criteria, with all new bottles of Codorníu sourced from organic grapes. Although the winery had one of the oldest organic winegrowing practices, the certification process, which takes three years, officially achieved its first 100% organic certified harvest in 2022. Organic Cavas will gradually be released into market, ultimately replacing non-certified offerings as bottles reach their minimum ageing time set by the D.O. Cava.

Raventós Codorníu now boasts over 7,000 acres of organic estate vineyards, making it one of Spain's largest organic winegrowers. "'Giving Soil Its Value' has been the guiding principle for over five centuries of our company's history," states Sergio Fuster, CEO of Raventós Codorníu. "We are facing the biggest challenge this sector has encountered in the last century, and we must act urgently and with innovative techniques if we want to protect the land, preserve its value, be sustainable, and guarantee the future of winegrowers and winemakers. Our commitment to organic viticulture is an extension of this ethos, and we are proud to be leading the way towards sustainable winemaking."

As part of its broader sustainability plan, Raventós Codorníu incorporates a significant percentage of recycled material into its packaging materials, implements the lightest bottles on the market (with 50% of its bottles already utilizing this innovation and on track to extend to 100% of production), and produces 12.8% of its energy consumption.

With a steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation, Raventós Codorníu is poised to become the world's fastest-growing sustainable wine company by 2025-2026, continuing its legacy of excellence and environmental stewardship

About Raventós Codorníu

Raventós Codorníu is Spain's oldest producer of wines and Cavas and is a symbol of continuity, innovation, and regional identity. The company has five centuries of history and experience, combining tradition and modernity to build a portfolio of wineries which are leaders in their respective regions. With close to 7,000 acres of estate vineyards and 15 prestigious wineries spread across Spain, Argentina, and California, Raventós Codorníu is one of the world's leaders in viticulture and winemaking expertise, continually evolving to meet the growing demand for exceptional Cavas and wines. raventoscodorniu.com/en

