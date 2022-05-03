RAVE's Article on the 30 Best Coffee Shops in the Northwest Investigates the Most Beloved Java-Bean-Havens in the Northwest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its list of the 30 Best Coffee Shops in the Northwest, just in time for summer time outings with friends and family. The list includes a look at the top-rated spots in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. RAVE then narrows them down to the only the most infamous and beloved coffee houses in the region. You can view the entire article on RAVE's website.

Best Coffeeshops in the Pacific Northwest

Northwesterners are notoriously appreciative of local and independent businesses. With this in mind, you won't find any big national coffee house chains on the ranking. Instead, RAVE's editors did the legwork to find out where the local coffee lovers' favorite spots are located.

A coffee house is more than a place to get a cup of joe, they're places to work, meet friends, and just hangout. For this reason, RAVE evaluated each establishment based on a variety of factors.

RAVE's list utilizes a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, scarcity of the best products, destination, and cult following–a methodology the publisher developed to rate the country's best coffee shops, cafes, and coffeehouses. This Northwestern edition of the series includes a comprehensive checklist of the best places to indulge your love of coffee, should you ever find yourself in the Northwest. The winners include (in no particular order):

Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters: Cannon Beach, Oregon

Stoked Roasters: Hood River, Oregon

Water Avenue Coffee Company: Portland Oregon

Sisters Coffee Company: Sisters, Oregon

Coava Coffee Roasters: Portland, Oregon

Archive Coffee and Bar: Salem, Oregon

Noble Coffee Roasters: Ashland, Oregon

Coffee Girl: Astoria, Oregon

Bluebeard Coffee Roasters, Tacoma, Washington

Arctos Coffee and Roasting Company, Spokane, Washington

Victrola Coffee Roasters, Seattle, Washington

Poulsbohemian Coffeehouse, Poulsbo, Washington

Milstead & Co.: Seattle, Washington

Tougo Coffee Co.: Seattle, Washington

Sound and Fog: West Seattle, Washington

Big City Coffee and Cafe: Boise, Idaho

The District Coffee House: Boise, Idaho

Java-Hyde Park: Boise, Idaho

Flying M Coffeehouse: Boise Idaho

Push and Pour: Garden City, Idaho

The Perks of Life Coffee House and Bakery: Eagle, Idaho

Bright Eyes Coffee Shop: Meridian, Idaho

Royal Coffee Company: Meridian, Idaho

The Kobuk: Anchorage, Alaska

South Restaurant and Coffeehouse: Anchorage, Alaska

Kaladi Brothers Coffee: Anchorage Alaska

The Green Bean Coffee Company: Ketchikan, Alaska

Heritage Coffee Roasting Company, Juneau, Alaska

Sacred Grounds: Juneau, Alaska

Bucko's Coffee: Fairbanks, Alaska

To read more about each of these top tier shops, check out the full article— 30 Best Coffee Shops in The Northwest.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

