Ravi Mehrotra Joins Evercore ISI Research Team

Dr. Mehrotra brings over two decades of Healthcare equity research and investment banking experience to the Evercore ISI platform. He was most recently a partner at MTS Health Partners, and prior to that he spent 11 years at Credit Suisse as an Analyst and head of their global Biotechnology research team. During his time at Credit Suisse, Dr. Mehrotra was ranked the number one Biotechnology Analyst in both Institutional Investor and Extel surveys. Prior to Credit Suisse, Dr. Mehrotra was Head of European Biotechnology Equity Research at SG Cowen and a Pharmaceuticals Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI's Director of Research, said, "We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality, differentiated, independent research analysis and advice. We are consistently investing in top tier talent to best serve our clients' needs. Ravi brings exceptional experience to our Healthcare team with unique perspective and skills garnered from a distinctive career in healthcare financial services. This addition to an already strong team highlights our commitment to helping our clients in this strategically important sector."

Dr. Mehrotra said, "I'm excited to join Evercore ISI and be a part of the premier Biopharma equity research franchise on the Street. I look forward to working alongside Josh and Umer."

"Ravi is a very important addition to our Biotech effort, as we continue to expand our footprint and further serve our clients with independent and insightful company and thematic research," said Josh Schimmer. "I've known Ravi for over a decade and am excited to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with him."

Umer Raffat said, "Ravi's vast experience interacting with C-level Biopharma leaders as both an equity analyst and investment banker over the years will be a tremendous asset in Evercore ISI's Biopharma effort."

Dr. Mehrotra holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Manchester University, U.K.



