Addition will Expand Business and Real Estate Practices

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the retirement of longtime partners of the Ravich Meyer Law Firm Paul Ravich and Joe Nauman, the remaining attorneys of the firm joined Felhaber Larson as of May 1, 2023.

Both firms cited a similarity in firm culture, commitment to legal excellence and a professional yet practical approach to the practice of law and client service as reasons for the partnership. Four attorneys and two legal assistants will join the 37 attorneys, three paralegals, and 25 staff at Felhaber Larson.

The Ravich Meyer Law Firm joins Felhaber Larson. The combined firms now offer an expanded business and real estate practice. From left to right, attorneys David Kirkman, Ted Wagor, Will Tansey, Sara McGrane and Peter Snyder.

"We are excited to grow Felhaber Larson by adding the excellent team at the Ravich Meyer Law Firm to our firm," said Sara McGrane, Chair of Felhaber Larson's Board of Directors. "While we share similar values, we also share a commitment of excellent service to our clients. We look forward to expanding our ability to serve our clients, especially in the real estate, corporate and transactional practice areas."

Felhaber Larson is a full-service law firm with a 75-year history of serving clients in business and commercial transactions, banking and financial services, taxation, real estate, commercial litigation, labor and employment law, immigration, intellectual property, health law, and energy, among others.

Ravich Meyer specialized in business organization and planning, financial transactions, commercial bankruptcy and workout matters, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and employment and management matters.

Ravich Meyer partner Will Tansey, who will be a partner at Felhaber Larson, going forward, said joining the Felhaber Larson team made the most sense for his team.

"Felhaber Larson is a long-standing, well respected law firm and they have the personnel and depth of experience which will allow us to continue to represent our clients in the best manner," Tansey said. "While our firm name and location will change, what won't change is the qualities upon which we have built our professional reputation and we know we can continue that in partnership with Felhaber Larson."

The four attorneys joining Felhaber include:

Will Tansey

Tansey, who has 21 years of experience, practices in the areas of commercial law and real estate. He represents private landowners and developers in connection with real estate acquisition, development, sale, lease, finance and related operational and corporate matters. He has also represented debtors, creditors and other interested parties in connection with out-of-court workouts and Chapter 11 bankruptcies.

Education:

University of Minnesota , J.D. - 2002 Cum Laude

, J.D. - 2002 Cum Laude University of Wisconsin-Madison , B.S. - 1995 Cum Laude

Dave Kirkman

For more than 40 years, Kirkman has practiced transactional business and commercial law, with an emphasis on commercial real estate, including development, financing, leasing, acquisition and disposition. Kirkman's practice requires a depth of expertise in ownership entity structuring, enforcement issues, creative financing, subdivision, environmental, tax and governance planning, partner/shareholder issues, and municipal controls.

Education:

William Mitchell College of Law , J.D. - 1979 Magna Cum Laude

, J.D. - 1979 Magna Cum Laude St. Cloud State University , B.S. - 1975 Magna Cum Laude

Peter Snyder

Snyder, who has practiced law for nine years, practices principally in the area of commercial transactional law, including financial transactions, corporate governance, commercial real estate, contract negotiations, shareholder/partner relations, and employment issues.

Education:

William Mitchell College of Law , J.D., magna cum laude, 2013

University of Wisconsin–Madison, 2009

Ted Wagor

Wagor, who has practiced law for eight years, practices in the area of general business and corporate law, including corporate governance, contract negotiations, shareholder/partner relations, and employment issues. Wagor also practices in real estate transactional law and general litigation.

Education:

University of Minnesota Law School, J.D., 2013

Law School, J.D., 2013 Winona State University , B.A., 2008, Magna Cum Laude

About Felhaber Larson

