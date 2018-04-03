Ravn Air Group's New DAYover Program Lets Passengers Enjoy a Free 24-Hour Stop in Any Major Hub While Saving on Airfare*

Before arriving at their destination, travelers can take advantage of the option to save on airfare and spend extra time in eligible stopover cities and villages. Whether running errands in Anchorage, visiting family and friends in Unalakleet or booking an adventure tour out of Fairbanks, passengers can now book a two-in-one trip which includes one free stop for a 24-hour period, saving up to $100 on airfare**.

"We want to encourage our passengers to make the most of their time traveling in Alaska through Ravn's new DAYover program," said Chief Commercial Officer, Derek Shanks. "As Alaska's hometown airline, we want to make it easier for our passengers to connect with the people and places across our nation's largest state, and with Ravn's DAYover program, they can enjoy the option to stop and see all that Alaska has to offer, and save money while doing it."

Participating locations include Anchorage, Aniak, Bethel, Fairbanks, Kotzebue, St. Mary's and Unalakleet, with flights available through both Ravn Alaska and Ravn Connect. Whether passengers are making a connection the same day, or spending the night before heading to their final destination, Ravn is offering a way to make travel both flexible and affordable.

To take advantage of the new program, visit RavnDAYover.com. Travelers can also sign up for Ravn's FlyAway Rewards program online and become eligible to earn rewards for future travel on Alaska's largest regional air carrier, which serves more than 115 destinations across the state.

*Terms and Conditions: One free, 24-hour stopover (dayover) permitted in Anchorage, Aniak, Bethel, Fairbanks, Kotzebue, St. Mary's, or Unalakleet. To qualify for a free stopover, the same fare class must be available for each segment of the trip. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or all days. Additional fees apply to check more than two bags or overweight or oversized items. Available on flights marketed by Ravn for travel on Ravn Alaska and Ravn Connect. A ticket purchased at a Ravn airport location or through one of our reservation call centers will cost $10.00 more per person than the advertised fare. Some markets may not operate daily service. Some flights may be operated by or in conjunction with the names of Ravn and Ravn Connect's operating certificates, "Corvus Airlines" and "Hageland Aviation."

**Savings based on purchase of a single ticket from origin to destination versus purchase of two separate tickets from origin to hub and hub to destination. Actual savings will vary depending on seat availability, advanced purchase, and schedule frequency.

About Ravn Air Group

Ravn Air Group is proud to be Alaska's largest regional airline. Headquartered in Anchorage and supported by over 1,000 employees, Ravn operates a highly reliable fleet of 77 aircraft on more than 400 flights per day (almost 3,000 flights a week) from our hubs in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Bethel, Aniak, St. Mary's, Nome, Kotzebue, Unalakleet, Barrow, and Galena. We provide our passenger, mail, freight, and charter customers with air transportation and logistics services to more than 115 destinations throughout Alaska. Ravn has interline airline agreements with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines. Passengers may participate in Ravn Alaska's FlyAway Rewards program for all Ravn Alaska or Ravn Connect flights or accrue Alaska Airlines miles on select Ravn flights. For more information visit flyravn.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ravn-air-groups-new-dayover-program-lets-passengers-enjoy-a-free-24-hour-stop-in-any-major-hub-while-saving-on-airfare-300623864.html

SOURCE Ravn Air Group

Related Links

http://www.flyravn.com

