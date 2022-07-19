Ravn Alaska Orders 30 Hydrogen-Electric Engines from ZeroAvia

Ravn currently operates a number of Q100 and Q300 aircraft on routes serving rural communities in Alaska. The state is an important strategic target for early adoption of hydrogen-electric flight routes, given the dependence on aviation for interstate travel and the strong potential of Alaska's renewable energy resources - particularly hydroelectric - to generate green hydrogen.

ZeroAvia's ZA2000 is a 2-5 megawatt (3,000 - 7,000 shaft horsepower) modular powertrain designed for 40-90 seat turboprop planes, targeting 500 nautical mile plus journeys from 2026 onwards - enabling flights like Anchorage to St Mary's with zero-emissions. The company is also working to certify a 600kW powertrain for 9-19 seat aircraft for entry into service in 2024.

Rob McKinney, CEO Ravn Alaska, said: "We want to be at the forefront of adopting zero-emission aviation once FAA-certified technologies come to market. ZeroAvia is making great strides to bringing hydrogen-electric propulsion to Alaskan skies, and we're looking forward to working together to realize green flight."

In addition to the engine deal with Ravn Alaska, ZeroAvia has been accepted into the Launch Alaska program; a non-profit deployment accelerator focused on helping climate tech innovators to grow in the state.

Val Miftakhov, Founder & CEO, ZeroAvia, said: "Alaska represents the challenge facing the aviation industry writ large - air travel provides the vital connectivity that Alaskans so desperately need, but at the same time, the impacts of climate change on the breathtaking landscape are starkly visible. With its ample renewable energy supply and network of airfields, the state is the perfect place for some of the world's earliest hydrogen-electric, zero-emission routes."

ZeroAvia's deal with Ravn continues the commercial momentum for ZeroAvia in recent weeks, following engine deals with MONTE and Otto Aviation and major partnerships with manufacturer MHIRJ and fuel supply partners Shell and ZEV Station .

About ZeroAvia

ZeroAvia is a leader in zero-emission aviation, focused on hydrogen-electric aviation solutions to address a variety of markets, initially targeting a 300-mile range in 9-19 seat aircraft by 2024, and up to 1000-mile range in 40-80 seat aircraft by 2026. Based in the UK and USA, ZeroAvia has already secured experimental certificates for its two-prototype aircraft from the CAA and FAA, passed significant flight test milestones, secured a number of key partnerships with major aircraft OEMs and major global airlines, and is on track for commercial operations in 2024. The company's expanding UK operations are supported by grants from UK's Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK, and ZeroAvia is part of the UK Government's Jet Zero Council. For more, please visit ZeroAvia.com, follow @ZeroAvia on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Ravn Alaska

Ravn Alaska is a regional airline headquartered in Anchorage that services communities across Alaska including Aniak, Cold Bay, Dillingham, Dutch Harbor, Homer, Kenai, Sand Point, St. Mary's, St. Paul Island, Unalakleet and Valdez. The airline provides daily flights aboard its safety-rated de Havilland Dash-8 fleet, charter flights and cargo shipments. Visit https://ravnalaska.com/ to book a flight and learn more about Ravn.

