Ravn Alaska Undergoes First-Ever IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)

IOSA Registration represents the global standard for airline safety management and currently, 33 Airlines from the United States are registered under IOSA. Following completion of the IOSA certification process, Ravn will join IATA's IOSA Registry, and, in doing so, it will become the first regional airline in the state of Alaska to receive IOSA registration.

"Joining the elite group of IOSA Registered global carriers will be an unprecedented accomplishment for an Alaska regional airline and a major milestone for our company," said Ravn President & CEO, Dave Pflieger. "This achievement will be a testament to the hard work and dedication our Ravn Alaska team has shown in working to make safety the highest priority for our customers and our employees."

IATA's IOSA program is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess an air carrier's management systems, processes, and controls against approximately 900 standards and recommended practices across eight separate organizational disciplines. IOSA registration creates a standard that is comparable on a world-wide basis and is designed so that operational safety audits are conducted in a standardized and consistent manner.

About Ravn Air Group

Ravn Air Group is proud to be Alaska's largest regional airline. Headquartered in Anchorage and supported by over 1,000 employees, Ravn operates a highly reliable fleet of almost 70 aircraft on more than 400 flights per day (almost 3,000 flights a week) from hubs in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Bethel, Aniak, St. Mary's, Nome, Kotzebue, Unalakleet, Barrow, and Galena. The airline provides passenger, mail, freight, and charter customers with air transportation and logistics services to more than 115 destinations throughout Alaska. Ravn also has interline airline agreements with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines to carrier their passengers across the state. Passengers may participate in Ravn Alaska's FlyAway Rewards program for all Ravn Alaska or Ravn Connect flights or accrue Alaska Airlines miles on select Ravn flights. For more information on how to buy tickets or reserve charter flights visit flyravn.com, flyravn.com/charter-a-flight, or call 800-866-8394.

