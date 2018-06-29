Ravn Recruits Top Airline Executive as New Senior Vice President of Maintenance

"We are thrilled to have Mark on board," said President & CEO, Dave Pflieger. "With a 'One Ravn' mindset, Mark will oversee Technical Operations across both Ravn Alaska and Ravn Connect. I am confident that he will not only help take our airline to the next level in safety and operational excellence, but also help us grow our world-class airline."

With a proven track record in optimizing maintenance operations and performance, Swearingin has held leadership positions with major airlines and air transport companies for the past 37 years. Prior to joining Ravn, Swearingin was VP, Technical Operations for Atlas Air Cargo, where he was responsible for all technical operations and supply chain activities for the world's largest 747 passenger and cargo airline, serving 432 cities and 123 countries. Previously, he held similar positions at Midwest Airlines, US Airways, and Northwest Airlines.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Ravn team," said Swearingin. "It's an honor to be a part of such an experienced airline executive team that is so focused on building a safety and operational culture of excellence."

Prior to Atlas, Swearingin served as EVP, Technical Services for Air Canada, a $600 million aircraft maintenance business with 2,200 employees and global customer base. While at Air Canada, he developed business strategies and operational efficiencies that saw a $24 million annual profit on the heels of an $18 million annual loss.

"Given Mark's wealth of experience and his record of success, I have no doubt he will be able to fast-track our implementation of maintenance best practices and standardized processes across both our Ravn Alaska (Part 121) and Ravn Connect (Part 135) certificates," added Pflieger.

About Mark Swearingin

Mark has 37 years of experience working with major carriers and air cargo companies, with a proven track record in optimizing operations and organizational performance. Mark was VP, Technical Operations at Atlas Air Cargo for 10 years. There Mark managed three separate airline certificates and a $262 million budget. Under Mark's leadership, the company saw a 40% improvement in on-time departures and achieved a 25% reduction in unit cost. Mark has also held leadership positions at Air Canada, SH&E Air Transport Consultancy, Midwest Airlines, US Airways and UPS Airways. Mark has a BS from Purdue University and credentials in Leadership and Core Process Redesign from Bellermine University.

About Ravn Air Group

Ravn Air Group is proud to be Alaska's largest regional airline. Headquartered in Anchorage and supported by over 1,000 employees, Ravn operates a highly reliable fleet of almost 70 aircraft on more than 400 flights per day (almost 3,000 flights a week) from hubs in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Bethel, Aniak, St. Mary's, Nome, Kotzebue, Unalakleet, Barrow, and Galena. Recently, Ravn also announced service to Dillingham and King Salmon. The airline provides passenger, mail, freight, and charter customers with air transportation and logistics services to more than 115 destinations throughout Alaska. Ravn also has interline airline agreements with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines to carry their passengers across the state. Passengers may participate in Ravn Alaska's FlyAway Rewards program for all Ravn Alaska or Ravn Connect flights or accrue Alaska Airlines miles on select Ravn flights. For more information on how to buy tickets or reserve charter flights visit flyravn.com, flyravn.com/charter-a-flight, or call 800-866-8394.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ravn-recruits-top-airline-executive-as-new-senior-vice-president-of-maintenance-300674840.html

SOURCE Ravn Air Group

Related Links

http://flyravn.com

