RAVPower Announces Updated 18W Power Bank with Enhanced Safety Features

The update of the acclaimed 20000mAh 18W PD power bank delivers powerful 18W PD and QC outputs with extensive safety features. Alongside RAVPower's industry-leading overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, and over discharge protection, the power bank features NTC Protection and MCU Safeguards. This power bank is a huge leap forward for fast charging phone users, freeing them from the wall outlet.

To celebrate the upgraded version of the product RAVPower is offering the power bank for only $34.99

RAVPower is releasing this updated power bank in the wake of the success of their 61W PD GaN wall charger, the smallest 61W PD charger in the world. The charger sold out during pre-sale, cementing RAVPower's place among fast charger providers. Measuring only 1.9" x 1.9" x 1.2", the RAVPower PD Pioneer is 50% smaller than a standard Macbook Pro charger. It also has unprecedented charging speeds, charging all USB-C compatible devices more than 2.5x faster than existing chargers on the market (based on lab measurements).

Founded in 2011, RAVPower's focus is exclusively on power supply products including power banks, car chargers, wall chargers, wireless chargers and replacement batteries. The company has sold more than 30 million charging units worldwide to date. All RAVPower products are backed by a minimum 18-month warranty.

The updated PB172 is available on Amazon

