RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad

"We're thrilled that our product has officially been recognized by the Wireless Charging Consortium," said Allen Fung, General Manager of RAVPower. "We always believe in the safety and reliability of our wireless chargers, so it's appreciated when a unified technology body officially recognizes this too".

Like all of RAVPower's products, their line of wireless chargers continue to push the limits by incorporating innovative technology to ensure the best charging experience. From universal compatibility to the quickest recharge speeds, RAVPower continues to consolidate their hold on the world of wireless charging. In addition, all RAVPower products undergo the strictest of tests to ensure their products meet the needs of customers globally.

The newly certified RAVPower RP-PC063 Wireless Charging Pad includes the following features for greater usability and convenience:

10W fast charge for Samsung Galaxy S9+, S9, S8, and S7 smartphones

5W recharge for the iPhone X, 8 Plus, 8 and non-fast charge phones

Fully protection from overcharge, overcurrent, overvoltage, and high temperature

The RAVPower RP-PC063 Wireless Charger is currently on sale on Amazon for $14.99. https://www.amazon.com/Wireless-RAVPower-Standard-Charging-Qi-Enabled/dp/B0787WXCVF

About RAVPower

Founded in 2011, RAVPower has grown to become the one-stop power charging solution for millions of customers from around the world. RAVPower's wide variety of portable chargers ranges from high-capacity external battery packs to travel-friendly multiport USB chargers to high-tech offerings which utilize Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology.

www.ravpower.com

