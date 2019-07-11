Raw Apothecary Announces Participation in Amazon Prime Day 2019

LANSING, Mich., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan-based natural skincare brand, Raw Apothecary, have announced their deals for the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale running July 15th and 16th.

The entire line of natural, additive-free plant butters and soaps will be on sale for 20% off using an Amazon coupon featured on the product detail page.

Raw Apothecary products included in the sale are: unrefined mango butter, shea butter, cocoa butter, and yellow shea butter, as well as hexane-free castor oil and authentic African Black Soap (in bar and liquid form). Raw Apothecary coconut oil is also 20% off, which is USDA-certified organic.

Sale begins July 15th and runs until 11:59PM EDT July 16th.

Visit Raw Apothecary's Amazon store here.

About Raw Apothecary

At Raw Apothecary, nature matters. Our products contain zero additives - no sulfates, no parabens, no hexane. What this means for you is clean, pure beauty based in nature's simple ingredients. Fairness matters too. We uphold the rights and ethical treatment of all people and animals during our production process. This means Fair Trade rates for our sources, and no animal testing.

