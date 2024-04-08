Raw Coffee Beans Market size is set to grow by USD 9.37 bn from 2024-2028, growing number of cafes worldwide boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global raw coffee beans market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.37 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. The global raw coffee beans market is thriving due to increasing coffee consumption and cultural trends. Urban areas witness a surge in café openings, fueled by an influx of people and service industry employees. This demand necessitates high-quality beans for discerning consumers. Key production aspects include organic farming, storage, and sustainability concerns such as water conservation and deforestation prevention. Coffee's health benefits, including antioxidants and energy, drive its use in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Raw Coffee Beans Market 2024-2028

Raw Coffee Beans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.84 Regional analysis South America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, North

America, and Europe Performing market contribution South America at 43% Key countries Ethiopia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, and Colombia Key companies profiled Belco, Coffee Bean Corral, Dongsuh Companies Inc.,

FRINJ Coffee, GMT GREEN, Illycaffe Spa, jacobs

DOUWE EGBERTS B.V., Jollibee Foods Corp., La

Colombe Coffee Roasters., LUIGI LAVAZZA S.p.A.,

Mayorga Coffee, Naivo Cafe, Neumann Gruppe

GmbH, Phyto Planet, RAW Coffee Co. LLC,

Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd., Strauss Group

Ltd., Sweet Marias, The Green Coffee Co., and wscafe

co. ltd.

Segment Overview

This raw coffee beans market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Arabica, Robusta) Method (Wet/Washed process, Dry/Natural process, Honey process) Geography (South America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe)

Market segmentation by Type

The global raw coffee beans market is driven by the growing demand for specialty coffee, which is highly valued for its superior taste, aroma, and distinct flavor profiles. Coffee growers, primarily smallholder farmers, harvest ripe cherries and undergo the intricate wet/washed extraction process. This method enhances the beans' quality and flavor characteristics, including chlorogenic acid and antioxidants. Certified coffee and coffee certification organizations play a crucial role in ensuring sustainable coffee production. Organic certifications are increasingly popular, with a focus on organic farming practices. The health benefits of coffee, such as weight loss, blood pressure control, and cholesterol level regulation, make it a popular plant-based addition to a healthy diet. Logistics and storage are essential aspects of the coffee supply chain. Overland transportation and efficient irrigation systems help mitigate the impact of droughts on coffee production. Coffee producer nations, including those specializing in Arabica and Robusta, continue to innovate, with a focus on sustainable practices and improved crop focus. The raw coffee beans market caters to various industries, including beverages, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, personal care, and cosmetics. Coffee's antioxidant properties and energy-boosting caffeine make it a valuable commodity in the fight against diseases like obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

Geography Overview

The South American raw coffee beans market is thriving, driven by the region's optimal climatic conditions for coffee cultivation. Coffee production in countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, results in a diverse range of Arabica and Robusta beans, catering to various market segments. These beans offer numerous health benefits, including weight loss, blood pressure control, cholesterol level regulation, and diabetes management. As part of a plant-based diet, coffee is a rich source of antioxidants, chlorogenic acid, and essential nutrients. Logistics and storage are crucial aspects of the coffee industry. Organic farming practices, focusing on sustainable water usage through irrigation systems, are increasingly popular. Technology, such as AI, IoT, and 5G, is being integrated into coffee farming for improved crop focus and efficiency. Coffee's health benefits extend to pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, personal care, and cosmetics industries. However, challenges like droughts, deforestation, pesticide pollution, habitat destruction, and soil degradation pose threats to the industry. Specialty coffee, including green coffee beans, continues to gain popularity for its unique flavors and energy-boosting properties. Coffee culture remains a significant aspect of daily life, providing mental alertness and social connections. Despite its numerous benefits, it's essential to consume coffee in moderation due to its caffeine content and potential impact on diseases like cardiovascular diseases and obesity.

The raw coffee beans market is experiencing a shift towards sustainability and ethical practices, driven by consumer concerns over environmental impact and fair treatment of farmers. Certifications like Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, and Organic guarantee fair wages, safe working conditions, and environmental conservation. Key issues include deforestation, pesticide pollution, and habitat destruction. Coffee production involves overland transportation, smallholder farmers, and raw coffee beans, with taste and certification being crucial factors.

Raw coffee beans face price volatility, making it challenging for growers to plan investments and sustainability. Fluctuations impact traders, exporters, and roasters, disrupting business planning and increasing financial risks. Keywords: Coffee beans, growers, traders, exporters, roasters, price volatility, livelihood, certification organizations, organic certifications, sustainable coffee, coffee production, health benefits, logistics, storage, organic farming. Price instability affects market liquidity and efficiency, limiting expansion and quality improvement.

Research Analysis

The Raw Coffee Beans Market encompasses the trade of unroasted, green coffee beans sourced from Coffee Growers, primarily Smallholder Farmers, around the world. Overland Transportation plays a crucial role in delivering these precious commodities to Coffee Certification Organizations for processing and certification, including Organic Certifications. The resulting Certified Coffee beans offer various Health Benefits, such as aiding in Weight Loss, Blood Pressure Control, Cholesterol Level Regulation, and even assisting in the management of Diabetes. As part of a Plant-Based Dietary plan, Specialty Coffee, rich in Chlorogenic Acid and Antioxidants, can contribute to overall wellness. Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverage industries also value Raw Coffee Beans for their Antioxidant properties, Caffeine content, and potential use in Disease prevention and Energy production. Both Arabica and Robusta varieties are sought after for their unique tastes and health benefits.

Market Research Overview

The Coffee Beans market, specifically the Raw Coffee Beans segment, is a significant sector in the global agricultural industry. Overland and Organic coffee beans are popular choices among consumers, with Certified and Fair Trade certifications adding value. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for specialty coffee and the growing health consciousness trend. The market is also influenced by factors like climate conditions, production costs, and trade policies. The US and Europe are major importers, while countries like Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia are key exporters. The market is projected to grow steadily due to increasing consumption in emerging economies and innovation in coffee production techniques. However, challenges such as disease outbreaks, weather volatility, and price fluctuations pose risks to market stability.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Arabica



Robusta

Method

Wet/Washed Process



Dry/Natural Process



Honey Process

Geography

South America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



North America



Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

