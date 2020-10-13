Raw Engineering Hires Former Miami HEAT Talent to Drive Continued Innovation of Digital Fan Experience Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raw Engineering, a provider of innovative and robust digital solutions, today announced the appointment of Dennis Garayalde as Director of Product Management. Garayalde is the former Director of Product Strategy for the Miami HEAT, where he oversaw the digital roadmap for the team's award-winning Digital Strategy and Innovation division.

Dennis Garayalde, Raw Engineering

In this new role Garayalde will leverage his experience to further improve the company's Digital Fan Experience Platform , which enables the world's most successful sports franchises to enhance how they connect with their fans during game time and beyond. He will expand the product roadmap, lead the team's exploration and vetting of new technology innovation, and develop the go-to-market strategy and product implementation within sports teams and other industries.

"Dennis possesses the unique combination of fan engagement marketing, deep technical knowledge, hands-on business operations experience, and a strong understanding of NBA operations," said Nishant Patel, co-founder of Raw Engineering. "Beyond his wealth of experience, Dennis has a can-do attitude and a proven track record of creating incredible innovation with the Raw Engineering team."

Throughout the past three years Garayalde has worked alongside the Raw Engineering team to elevate the Miami HEAT's digital fan experience . The HEAT's mobile application transcends the Arena's physical and digital boundaries to engage fans in a highly personalized way and has been noted as one of the first NBA apps to offer both ticketless entry and a cashless arena experience.

"Powerful digital experiences and contactless technology have been proven as business imperatives. The NBA has led the charge in adapting to the current pandemic, and I believe this approach will continue to inspire the rest of the industry to use technology to solve challenges and adapt," said Dennis Garayalde, director of product management, Raw Engineering. "I am looking forward to enhancing the company's already robust offerings, and ultimately enabling additional teams and leagues to improve the fan experience and create solutions that will scale their business models to new heights."

For more information about Raw Engineering's Digital Fan Experience Platform visit: https://www.raweng.com/services/raw-engineering-fan-experience

