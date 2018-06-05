Raw Fitness Announces Official Franchise Launch and National Expansion

Founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Justin Blum, Raw Fitness has transformed thousands of lives for the better through expert-developed fitness and nutrition programs featuring an integrated mix of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts, weight lifting, high-energy cardio and more. The originators of their local six-week weight loss challenge and advanced "Strength in 42" program, Raw Fitness offers specialized eating plans, body composition analysis consultations, one-on-one nutrition coaching, certified personal trainers, group classes and digital support networks to drive results.

Raw Fitness' unique culture of community connects its members and trainers to one another in support of true transformation, mind and body, through an inclusive environment of accountability and encouragement for everyone, no matter where they are in their fitness journey.

"We've seen so many success stories in Las Vegas," said Blum. "People are using Raw Fitness as a tool to transform their lives and make long-lasting, positive lifestyle changes and form lifelong friendships. It was time to broaden our vision and reach as many people as possible. We look forward to sharing Raw Fitness with other communities and continue to help people live their best and healthiest lives."

To learn more about becoming a Raw Fitness franchise owner, visit rawfitnessfranchising.com or call 888.RAW4FIT (888.729.4348.) For class schedules, current events and membership news visit rawfitnesslv.com. Follow Raw Fitness for fitness tips and more on Instagram @rawfitnesslv and facebook.com/rawfitnessheadquarters.

About Raw Fitness

Founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Justin Blum, Raw Fitness delivers results with their expert-developed fitness and nutrition programs featuring an integrated mix of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts, weight lifting, cardio and more. The originators of their local six-week weight loss challenge and their advanced "Strength in 42" program, Raw Fitness provides members with specialized eating plans, body composition analysis consultations, one-on-one nutrition coaching, certified personal trainers, group classes and a network of supportive community members to ensure individual success. Raw Fitness currently operates five locations including Raw Fitness Southwest, Raw Fitness Northwest, The Gramercy, St. Rose with a sixth location slated to open by summer of 2018. To learn more visit rawfitnesslv.com or follow on Instagram @RawFitnessLV and facebook.com/rawfitnessheadquarters.

About Justin Blum

Entrepreneur, business leader and expert in the field of nutrition, health and fitness, Justin Blum is the creator and founder of Raw Fitness Las Vegas where he currently serves as the chief executive officer. Justin is also the founder/creator and chief executive officer for Advanced Physique Nutrition (APN), providing clinically-proven, safe and effective supplements to enhance athletic performance and overall personal health. Continuing his fitness-fueled expertise, Justin is the managing partner for Las Vegas-based healthy-casual dining concept Portion Control, specializing in fresh, balanced meals for optimum health. With six citywide gym locations, more than 4,000 members and countless success stories, Justin's wellness empire continues to grow, with plans for franchise expansion in 30 states throughout the U.S.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raw-fitness-announces-official-franchise-launch-and-national-expansion-300659577.html

SOURCE Raw Fitness

Related Links

http://rawfitnesslv.com

