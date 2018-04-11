Raw Story Partners Announce Acquisition Of AlterNet.org And The New Civil Rights Movement

"We are excited to create a solid future for AlterNet.org and to safeguard its mission of strategic journalism, focused on politics and engagement, civil rights and justice, the climate and the environment," said John Byrne, Raw Story's founder and partner. "The future of true independent journalism is one of self-sufficiency, the absence of corporate parents or a venture capital race for the next dollar."

"With the acquisition of AlterNet.org and The New Civil Rights Movement, we will have a reach of more than 70 million page views per month," said Roxanne Cooper, publisher of the sites. "AlterNet will continue to serve as a standard bearer in the progressive online community, and I'm excited to lead the team to expand its audience."

"In addition to nationally recognized reporting, AlterNet has given exposure to hundreds of independent outlets," said Michael Rogers, a Raw Story partner. "We look forward to continuing that and expanding. All three of our sites will continue to promote the values and voices of progressives across the country."

AlterNet.org was acquired from the Independent Media Institute, a non-profit. IMI launched AlterNet in the early 1990s as a syndication service for progressive newspapers.

"The Independent Media Institute is confident that AlterNet's mission will continue under the site's new leadership," said Christine Triano, chair of IMI's Board of Directors. "Raw Story has been a trusted partner with whom we have a longstanding relationship. With this sale, we are excited to work with a buyer that will maintain AlterNet's mission. The sale will allow AlterNet to continue delivering innovative online journalism and also means IMI can focus on its core mission."

AlterNet.org has a long history as one of the early leaders of journalism on the Internet. Launched online in 1998, it will celebrate its twentieth anniversary this year. Combined, Raw Story, AlterNet, and The New Civil Rights Movement have more than four decades of reporting and online content experience.

For information contact John Byrne at 786-414-9932 or john@rawstory.com.

SOURCE Raw Story

