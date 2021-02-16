'Raw Sugar Deodorant' Just Launched in Target Stores Nationwide

This new addition to the Raw Sugar family meets the growing demand for planet-friendly, sustainable, and safe to use deodorants. Known for their unique scent profiles, the brand unveiled deodorants in seven uniquely fresh, gender-neutral aromas, and joins Raw Sugar's rapidly expanding product portfolio with the recent additions of ' Raw Sugar Kids ' and PRO Remedy ™ .

"Consumers are the heart of our business and are the drivers of our product development," said Ronnie Shugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living. "Guests are seeking healthier alternatives that contain natural ingredients, are affordable, planet-friendly, and provide expected results. To support this, we formulated these deodorants specifically to be gentle on the skin and tough on body odor."

Infused with odor-fighting essential oils and feel-fresh fragrances, Raw Sugar Deodorant is free of aluminum, baking soda, talc, parabens, and propylene glycol. The gentle formula contains no harsh chemicals and is designed to detox and balance the natural skin barrier while reducing body odor-causing bacterial growth. With their Glide-Push Technology™, the easy-to-use deodorant stick—contained within an eco-friendly, zero-waste paper tube—glides on clean, smooth, and silky dry for all-day protection and freshness.

"As a brand, we've always been about loving the skin you're in, believing that beauty comes from the inside out," said Donda Mullis, Co-Founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living. "So, we designed our deodorants with skin-lovin' ingredients on the inside, and planet-lovin' packaging on the outside. Sweat is good for the body but clogging pores or cluttering the planet is not."

Find Raw Sugar Deodorant exclusively at your local Target store or online at Target.com. Learn more at rawsugarliving.com/shop/deo-done-right/.

About Raw Sugar Living

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Raw Sugar Living is an aspirational lifestyle personal care brand that makes clean, premium, and healthy living products affordably. Since 2014, the company mainstreams premium-quality and vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by their signature 'Bamboo Tops & White Bottles' message and 'Living Purely Unfiltered' tagline. Through their social give-back program, the Raw Sugar Initiative, the company has donated millions of bars of soap (and counting!) and has received various industry honors in product innovation, leadership, business growth and impact. Learn more: RawSugarLiving.com

