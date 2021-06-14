Raw Sugar Living Co-Founder and CMO, Donda Mullis Named to Forbes 50 Over 50 List

"I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Forbes for so many reasons, one of which is to be included among such a high caliber of incredible women who are challenging the status quo, breaking barriers, overcoming adversity, and proving that success truly has no age limit. They show up as themselves—and they absolutely own it." said Mullis . "A lot of people ask women my age when we plan on slowing down in life. My answer: 'I'm just getting started.'"

Mullis has over 20 years of experience in developing multi-million-dollar brands, launching creative marketing campaigns, negotiating strategic partnerships, and driving U.S. retail distribution in the beauty, health & wellness sectors. In diverse leadership roles, she has worked with the world's most recognized brands, big box & specialty retailers, and celebrity clientele. In 2014, Donda co-founded alongside Ronnie Shugar, her partner in business and in life, Raw Sugar Living around the concept of loving the skin you're in. Today, Raw Sugar Living's personal care products are sold in best-in-class retailers nationwide.

"The entire Raw Sugar team and I are so proud of Donda--and not just about all that she has achieved personally and professionally, including putting her creative stamp on this company and connecting consumers with a cause," said Shugar. "We are even more proud of the transformative effect she has on everyone around her; she builds people up, makes them feel like superstars, and truly embodies what our brand is all about: love and kindness."

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Raw Sugar Living is an aspirational lifestyle brand that makes clean, premium, and healthy living products affordably. Since 2014, the company mainstreams premium-quality and vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by their signature 'Bamboo Tops & White Bottles'. Through their give-back program, the Raw Sugar Initiative, the company has donated over 15 million bars of soap and hand sanitizers to those in need. Visit: RawSugarLiving.com

