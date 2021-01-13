'Raw Sugar Living' Donates Over 3 Million Dollars in Essential Products to Food Banks and Schools Nationwide

A company built on love and passion, Raw Sugar's latest donations are part of their ongoing mission to make clean and healthy living accessible to anybody and everybody.

"Everybody deserves the right to feel and be clean, which is why our hearts break every time we hear that people are struggling to get the basic necessities of life," said Donda Mullis, Co-Founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living. "Not only do we feel humbled to provide essential products, we feel it is our personal responsibility to help as many people as possible get access to those products—especially in times such as these."

Raw Sugar is a leading producer of premium personal care products to best-in-class retailers, nationally. Each product—from bath and body to hair care—is crafted with Cold Pressed extracts, plant-derived ingredients, and nourishing botanicals. All products are free of SLS/SLES Sulfates, Parabens, Phthalates, and are Cruelty-Free and Vegan.

"Our product line was inspired by something so profoundly simple: love," said Ronnie Shugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living. "And right now, there are so many communities without the basic necessities. We are honored to play a small role in supporting our non-profit partners and schools in helping to take care of those who need help most, always through love and kindness—one hand soap or sanitizer at a time."

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Raw Sugar Living is an aspirational lifestyle personal care brand that makes clean, premium and healthy living products affordably. Since 2014, the company mainstreams premium-quality and vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by their signature 'Bamboo Tops & White Bottles' message and 'Living Purely Unfiltered' tagline. Through their social give-back program, the Raw Sugar Initiative, the company has donated millions of bars of soap (and counting!) and has received various industry honors in product innovation, leadership, business growth and impact. Learn more: RawSugarLiving.com

