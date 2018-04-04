Raw Sugar Living Recognizes Their Donation of 1 MILLION BARS of SOAP with a Celebration at Union Rescue Mission in DTLA

Raw Sugar, built upon love and passion, strives to help make the world a kinder place while inspiring those who live in it to perpetuate a true sense of self-love and realness – one product at a time. At the heart of Raw Sugar is pure kindness – kindness towards ourselves, one another and the world. Since the beginning, their "Raw Giving" Initiative program has focused on improving lives across the globe with donation after donation – ensuring that for every Raw Sugar Living product purchased, one bar of soap is donated to a person in need.

On Thursday, May 17th from 4pm-7pm Raw Sugar will go one step further. In recognition of the one million bars of soap donation (benefitting Direct Relief), Raw Sugar invites their SoCal neighbors to honor the community with an evening of warmth and generosity. On the rooftop of Union Rescue Mission, one of the largest missions of its kind in the country (located in Downtown Los Angeles), Raw Sugar will host their celebration and simultaneously show appreciation to the women of the area with a special rooftop experience. While the donation of one million soap bars is no small feat, Raw Sugar cannot think of a better way to commemorate than through sharing with an equally spirited giveback. The evening will give mothers of the Union Rescue Mission a chance to be pampered and showered in Raw (Sugar) love! Raw Sugar will provide each mom with a number of body care, skin care and hair care products to enjoy, as well as take home to share with their families. The celebration will be complete with a hearty and wholesome meal for the families of URM, entertainment provided by a local DJ, and community speakers sharing their connection to Raw Sugar and the URM's mission.

