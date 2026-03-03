Raw Sugar Living Unveils a Bold New Rebrand, Ushering In a New Era of Accessible Everyday Luxury

With redesigned packaging, an upgraded body wash lineup and new product innovations, Raw Sugar elevates its clean beauty experience while staying committed to affordability, uplifting scents, and purposeful ingredients

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raw Sugar Living , the beloved clean beauty and personal care disruptor known for its uplifting scents and commitment to mindful, clean living, is thrilled to announce its official brand transformation. The rebrand introduces a fresh, modern aesthetic while honoring the iconic elements fans love, including the signature bamboo tops and white bottles. The updated packaging features a simpler silhouette and is made with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, reinforcing the brand's commitment to sustainability through an elevated, approachable design. This new look also sets the stage for an exciting new chapter, with new product lines, new body wash fragrances, and additional innovations on the horizon.

Grounded in Raw Sugar's core ethos, this new identity marks a strategic evolution aimed at strengthening its connection with consumers and redefining how clean beauty can elevate everyday routines. Inspired by its community's evolving needs, the brand refreshed not only its visual identity but also the overall consumer experience, spotlighting its fruit-forward scents and its playful message of being "sweet to yourself." All Raw Sugar products remain vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harsh chemicals, and the brand continues to prioritize using recycled materials whenever possible. As part of this new chapter, the brand is also teasing exciting product innovations set to roll out in the coming months, expanding Raw Sugar's footprint in both haircare and body care.

"This rebrand represents the next chapter for Raw Sugar Living, one where we honor our heritage while evolving to meet the needs of our growing community," says Donda Mullis, Co-Founder of Raw Sugar Living. "At Raw Sugar, we believe self-care should be simple, indulgent, and for everyone - and with this refresh, we're bringing that philosophy to life in a way that feels unmistakably Raw Sugar. Every detail is crafted to make everyday routines feel a little more uplifting - and a little sweeter."

At the heart of the rebrand is Raw Sugar's newly reformulated body wash collection, infused with hydrating Sugarcane Extract and blended with moisturizing oils and botanical extracts. The formula gently cleanses while boosting hydration and soothing the skin. Certified by Kind to Biome, the body washes respect and maintains the natural microbiome and pH balance of healthy skin. Clinically tested, the formula showed statistically significant improvement in skin hydration just 15 minutes after application.

In a consumer study of 36 female participants ages 19–70:

94% said they would recommend the product to a friend*

91% found their skin felt smoother*

88% felt their skin was nourished and soothed*

85% said the body wash felt refreshing*

83% said they felt more hydrated*

The rebrand also brings new fragrances to its portfolio, joining the full range of body washes crafted with clean, certified-safe ingredients that meet strict EU and IFRA standards. The scents include two Target-exclusive favorites: Vanilla Creamy Coconut Bliss and Eucalyptus Sandalwood Boost, along with Caramel Vanilla Delight and Cedarleaf Mint Recharge, available exclusively at CVS. Each fragrance is designed to make your shower feel like a little moment of joy in your day.

In tandem, Raw Sugar is expanding its presence in haircare by launching two new collections - Oil Remedy and Color Renew - further demonstrating the brand's commitment to make it easier for consumers to tailor self-care routines to their unique needs. The Target-exclusive Oil Remedy Line offers an innovative solution for those experiencing excess oil and scalp imbalance, while the Color Renew Line is designed to hydrate and help improve the look of color-treated hair.

"Our rebrand is about more than a fresh look, it's a reflection of who we are and what we stand for," says Jennifer Smoot, General Manager of Raw Sugar Living. "From thoughtfully designed packaging to microbiome-friendly formulas, every element is crafted to make clean, feel-good self-care accessible and enjoyable for everyone. We want every moment with Raw Sugar to feel indulgent, comforting, and a gentle reminder to be sweet to yourself."

The newly rebranded Raw Sugar Living collection will roll out at major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart and CVS, as well as online at rawsugarliving.com , inviting consumers to experience mindful, feel-good self-care every day. The Oil Remedy line will be exclusive to Target, while Color Renew will be available exclusively at Walmart and CVS. For more information or to shop the collection, visit rawsugarliving.com or follow Raw Sugar Living @rawsugarliving .

About Raw Sugar Living

Based in Los Angeles, California, Raw Sugar Living is an aspirational lifestyle personal care brand that creates clean, premium, and healthy living products at an accessible price. Since 2014, we have been mainstreaming high-quality, vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by our signature Bamboo Tops & White Bottles.

Built on love, passion, and authenticity, we craft earth-friendly hair and personal care products that nourish the body, uplift the soul, and inspire self-care. We combine clean, effective ingredients with modern, uplifting scents designed to refresh the mind, instill peace, and promote wellness. Guided by a do-no-harm philosophy, we never test on animals, minimize harmful chemicals, and constantly seek sustainable ways to protect our planet. When life gets raw and real, we're your friendly reminder to be sweet to yourself.

