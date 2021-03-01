Raw Sugar Living's 'Hand Wash Therapy' Products Now Available at Target

"We believe all persons have the right to clean, healthy living at an affordable price," said Donda Mullis , Co-Founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living. "Our innovative clean formulas and premium sustainable packaging are simple, clean and earthy. We want to be that brand people proudly display on top of the sink."

Raw Sugar's Hand Wash Therapy products are the latest additions to the clean beauty and personal care brand's collection of skin-loving formulas that include hand and body washes, hand sanitizers, lotions, sugar scrubs and deodorants. Each is free of Sulfates, Parabens & Phthalates, and is cruelty free and vegan. The exfoliating Hand Wash Therapy collection's various mood-boosting scent profiles range from vibrant aromatic florals paired with fresh citrus, to soothing light lavender and wood, to the scent of soft berries and light minty notes.

"We're known for our signature scents, which was a key focus in crafting our Hand Wash Therapy collection to provide an exhilarating sensory experience," said Ronnie Shugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living. "We're constantly seeking new ways to disrupt the marketplace to make clean living more accessible—and more rewarding—for all."

Learn more at RawSugarLiving.com/shop.

About Raw Sugar Living

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Raw Sugar Living is an aspirational lifestyle personal care brand that makes clean, premium and healthy living products affordably. Since 2014, the company mainstreams premium-quality and vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by their signature 'Bamboo Tops & White Bottles' message and their social give-back program, the Raw Sugar Initiative, and have donated millions of bars of soap and hand sanitizers! Visit RawSugarLiving.com

