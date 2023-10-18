Raw Sugar Market size to grow by USD 206.36 million from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The raw sugar market is expected to grow by USD 206.36 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for raw sugar in food and beverage applications is notably driving the raw sugar market. However, factors such as high cost of production may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (liquid sugar and crystallized sugar), type (conventional and organic), and geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the liquid sugar segment will be significant during the forecast period. Liquid sugar is a thick, viscous syrup that comes from adding water to raw sugar. This process has resulted in an easier way of handling, transporting, and using for a variety of applications. Thanks to its convenience and flexible nature, liquified sugar has steadily emerged as a favorite of manufacturers. In the worldwide raw sugar market, solid sugar is often traded as a commodity. Its prices are influenced by several factors including supply and demand, transport costs as well and exchange rates. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increased consumer health awareness is one of the main factors that has led to an increase in demand for processed sugar in the region. In addition to retaining some of the nutrients and mineral content found in sugarcane, raw sugar is regarded as being a healthier substitute for pure white sugar. This is leading to an increase in raw sugar usage for the food and beverage industry of APAC. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The raw sugar market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Alvean Sugar S.L., Azumex Corp., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Cumberland Packing Corp., EE Wholesale UK Ltd., Florida Crystals Corp., Incauca S.A.S., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Natura Sugars CC, Nordzucker AG, NOW Health Group Inc., SUGART, Sunbest Natural, Thai Roong Ruang Group, United Natural Foods Inc., United Sugars Corp., Whole Earth Brands Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd.

