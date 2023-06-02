Raw Sugar Market Size to grow by USD 206.36 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing health consciousness among consumers to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global raw sugar market size is estimated to increase by USD 206.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period. Growing health consciousness is the major factor driving the growth of the global raw sugar market. Due to the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with raw sugar, the demand for raw sugar is increasing. Furthermore, raw sugar is viewed as a better option for those who are concerned about their health and want to avoid the harmful effects of refined sugar. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Raw Sugar Market 2023-2027

Raw sugar market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global raw sugar market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer raw sugar in the market are Alvean Sugar S.L., Azumex Corp., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Cumberland Packing Corp., EE Wholesale UK Ltd., Florida Crystals Corp., Incauca S.A.S., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Natura Sugars CC, Nordzucker AG, NOW Health Group Inc., SUGART, Sunbest Natural, Thai Roong Ruang Group, United Natural Foods Inc., United Sugars Corp., Whole Earth Brands Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Alvean Sugar S.L . - The company offers raw sugar under the brand, Copersucar.

Azumex Corp. - The company offers raw sugar such as Azumex Cane Sugar Turbinado Raw Brown Sugar.

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - The company offers raw sugar such as Organic Coconut Sugar.

Raw Sugar Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (liquid sugar and crystallized sugar), type (conventional and organic), and geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the liquid sugar segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. It is a thick viscous syrup that is made by adding water to raw sugar and the process creates a solution that is easier to handle, transport, and use in various applications. Owing to its versatility, it has become increasingly popular. Furthermore, the demand is primarily driven by the food and beverage industry, with major markets in North America , Europe , and APAC. But, there are concerns about the health implications of using liquid sugar in the food industry. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global raw sugar market is segmented into APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global raw sugar market.

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. A key factor for the growth in demand for raw sugar in APAC is the increased health consciousness among consumers. Thus, raw sugar is considered a healthier alternative to refined white sugar as it retains some of the nutrients and minerals found in sugarcane. Hence, such factors drive regional growth for the raw sugar market during the forecast period.

Raw Sugar Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The emergence of e-commerce platforms is the leading trend in the global raw sugar market growth.

E-commerce platforms including Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba have made it easier for raw sugar producers to sell their products to customers around the world.

For instance, Walmart's website has a dedicated organic section where customers can buy different brands of organic raw sugar.

This has led to customers now being able to buy raw sugar from the comfort of their homes without having to visit a brick-and-mortar store in person, which has contributed to the growth of the market.

Major challenges -

The high cost of production is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global raw sugar market.

This challenge stems from several underlying factors such as labor costs, land, and equipment costs are all major components of production costs.

Furthermore, the costs of raw materials, fertilizers, and other means of production are also steadily rising.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of raw sugar during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Raw Sugar Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the raw sugar market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the raw sugar market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the raw sugar market across APAC, South America , Europe , North America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of raw sugar market vendors

Related Reports:

The sugar free carbonated drinks market is projected to grow by USD 10.55 billion with a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.Furthermore, this report extensively covers the sugar free carbonated drinks market segmentation by distribution channel (off-premise and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing influence of online retailing is one of the key drivers fueling the sugar free carbonated drinks market growth.

According to the research report, the biofuel from the sugar crops market will witness a growth of 3.11% with a CAGR of 3.93%, which is expected to increase by USD 635.34 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers biofuel from sugar crops market segmentation by application (aviation, automotive, power, and marine) and geography (South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased adoption of renewable sources of energy is notably driving the biofuel from sugar crops market growth.

Raw Sugar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 206.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.2 Regional analysis APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alvean Sugar S.L., Azumex Corp., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Cumberland Packing Corp., EE Wholesale UK Ltd., Florida Crystals Corp., Incauca S.A.S., Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Natura Sugars CC, Nordzucker AG, NOW Health Group Inc., SUGART, Sunbest Natural, Thai Roong Ruang Group, United Natural Foods Inc., United Sugars Corp., Whole Earth Brands Inc., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

