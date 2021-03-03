Raw Travel Books an Epic Solo Road Trip for Season Nine

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show, Raw Travel®, announced they have charted a course forward for their 9th Season with an eye on helping the travel industry recover from the devastation caused by the pandemic. Their strategy integrates domestic (USA) and international travel content.

The "Raw Travel Road Trip" and "Raw Travel Re-Booked" themes will work in tandem to provide what the producers hope will be their most varied season to date. The 9th Season will provide escapism, anticipation, and real-world, practical advice to an audience craving travel and hope of a quick recovery to a battered and bruised but rebounding travel and tourism community.

The Raw Travel Road Trip will feature producer and host Robert G. Rose, taking a solo road trip via a camper van (#Vanlife) or small Recreational Vehicle (RV) across the USA. Rob will be documenting his experience traveling the cities, towns, backroads, nooks, and crannies of a recovering nation. With domestic travel likely to bounce back first, viewers will be looking for guidance on destinations, travel safety tips, and overall, how travel has changed (or stayed the same) since the pandemic's ruthless interruption. The road trip will also present good opportunities for destinations and travel-related marketers to promote themselves to potential new target markets.

In the meantime, with international travel not likely to recover until at least 2022, Raw Travel Rebooked" will offer viewers a rare glimpse into international destinations themes not broadcast since the early seasons of the series. With the show's popularity growing in recent years, most viewers are not familiar with the show's earlier work, and "Raw Travel Rebooked" provides an excellent opportunity to showcase these destinations again for a mostly new audience. The producers plan to provide bonus material, unseen content, behind-the-scenes commentary, social media destination updates, and contesting to create excitement around the "Rebooked" themes.

"How and when the resolution of this pandemic evolves, there will be pent-up demand from travelers and travel marketers as they work to gain market share and take advantage of the re-set," says Robert G. Rose, producer and host of the series. "As the travel community recovers, we want to be there for our travel partners, advertisers, TV affiliates, and especially our viewers, guiding them as travel opens up again," Rose continued. "Viewers will be able to count on us to set an example of following the science to showcase travel's safe return to our lives."

Raw Travel is wrapping production on its Eighth Season, currently airing on broadcast syndication through September 2021. Thanks to an aggressive pre-pandemic travel and filming schedule, Raw Travel delivered all-original content for the entire 2020-21 Season. Season 9 of Raw Travel will begin in October of 2021 and runs through September of 2022.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Each weekend the show is seen in over 173 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution and internationally. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

AIM Tell-A-Vision Group: [email protected] / www.RawTravel.tv

SOURCE AIM Tell-A-Vision Group