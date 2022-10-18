RAW TRAVEL DEBUTS NEW FINALE SEASON 10 EPISODES IN A RECORD HIGH OF 180 CITIES IN 96% OF THE USA

- 200th Episode in Fall 2023 Will Mark End of a Remarkable & Unlikely Run -

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show, Raw Travel®, announced today that their current Season 10 (2022-23) originals will debut in a record 180 cities in 96% of the USA and will mark the show's final complete season of 20x original episodes.

The first of five new fall episodes will debut on Oct. 22-23 with "Gone to Old San Juan, Puerto Rico," followed by the second of a two-part series, "Patagonia Road Trip," on Oct. 29-30. The weekend of Nov. 5-6 features "Let's Move to Portugal" and explores why so many ex-pats are moving to Portugal, while on Nov. 12-13, "Osijek, Croatia" will debut.

The weekend of November 19-20, Raw Travel debuts the powerful "Steadfast in Ukraine," which features a documentary-style coverage of the Host and Producer Robert G. Rose with Raw Travel videographer and Ukrainian refugee Anastasia Zui as they return to Ukraine during wartime. The episode will give viewers a realistic look at what life was like in Ukraine with the drama of border crossings, air raid sirens, and curfews, all while Ukrainians try to live as normally as possible to cope with war. Raw Travel is also raising funds for Care4Ukraine to help refugees and garner medical supplies at RawTravelGiveback.com.

The producers also announced that Raw Travel will continue in broadcast syndication with re-runs until at least September 2025, with Seasons 11 and 12 mining their vast library of 200 original evergreen episodes. Incumbent affiliates will have the first right of refusal to carry the library content. The library will be supplemented with never-before-seen digital and broadcast content such as international segments, producer commentary, did-you-knows, behind-the-scenes, and refreshed content when appropriate. The producers also plan to offer at least three to four other originals in Season 11 to reach their milestone goal of 200 episodes.

"We felt strongly about presenting a new type of travel show with authentic travel instead of celebrity at the fore while communicating the importance of social responsibility," said Robert G. Rose, Executive Producer and Host of the series. "This ride isn't over yet. We're excited about the future and producing our most important season to date with Season 10," Rose continued.

The producers are currently editing episodes for early 2023 debuts, including episodes in Paris, Poland, Croatia, and Argentina, as well as related episodes that will showcase how travelers are helping and how tourism can play a role in assisting Ukraine to "heal" from the wounds of war.

Viewers can preview a trailer for Season 10 at RawTravelTrailer.com, and they can find more information on fundraising for Ukraine at RawTravelGiveBack.com.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture uniquely. Each weekend the show is seen in 180 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has produced and distributed positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

SOURCE AIM Tell-A-Vision Group