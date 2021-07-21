Raw Travel Is A Firm Go For Season Nine!

I hope that we can help provide some relief and inspiration for those seeking travel's healing power Tweet this

Next up, the series will turn its attention to the US, with travel in the northeastern United States, including a stop in New York City documenting the Big Apple's comeback. In typical Raw Travel style, the show will focus on the less publicized, off-the-beaten-path hidden gems and neighborhoods of the beloved city that was once the pandemic's global epicenter.

Then it's RV Road Trip time as Rose jumps in the new Raw Travel branded Jeep and Sunset Sunray Mini Travel Trailer on a solo road trip originating in Tennessee before heading on a route northwest. Current plans call for Rose to make his way to the Pine Ridge Native American Reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, which he initially visited in 2016. Rose will document how the nation's poorest county has fared in the years following. Rose will then loop the travel trailer back home, stopping and filming at points of interest along the way.

"Like so many other vaccinated travelers, I can't wait to get back out in the world to see our neighbors," says Host and Executive Producer Robert G. Rose. "Travel has always been a way to heal my soul. It's been a rough stretch for so many people. I hope that we can help provide some relief and inspiration for those seeking travel's healing power," Rose added.

Raw Travel's 9th season will debut in over 170+ US cities in over 95% of US TV homes. The show currently airs each weekend in the USA on broadcast affiliates such as WNYW Fox 5 & WWOR My9 in New York, KCBS 2 & KCAL 9 in Los Angeles, WCVB ABC 5 in Boston, KPRC NBC 2 in Houston, etc., with multiple airings each week in most markets.

Raw Travel continues to expand its international footprint on various outlets worldwide. Viewers can also watch it via several In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) offerings on airlines such as American Air, Delta, Air Canada, Virgin America, and more. The show's first season is also streamed on various platforms such as Vimeo On Demand, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and Flex, with more announced soon. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Each weekend the show is seen in over 170 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates as well as in several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe, etc.). It can also be found on several major airlines and Over the Top (OTT Digital) platforms as well. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its global distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

