RAW TRAVEL TV'S ROBERT G. ROSE FEATURED AT WARM UP UKRAINE

- Travel Producer & Host to Speak at Fall 2023 Fundraiser for Ukraine -

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), the producers of the internationally syndicated television series Raw Travel®, announced that Robert G. Rose, the Executive Producer and Host of the series will be a featured presenter at Warm Up Ukraine: Fall, a multimedia fundraising event to showcase Ukrainian culture through music, art, talks, and activities.

The event will occur on Saturday, October 14th, from 11 AM until 8 PM at the Midway in San Francisco. From 11 AM until 3 PM, the event will feature talks on "Transformations for Good" from Ukrainian and American veterans, doctors, documentarians, volunteers, tech entrepreneurs, and more.

During his talk, Rose will premiere the official trailer of "My Summer in Ukraine" from the forthcoming travel documentary series to debut via Raw Travel in 2024 and photos and inspiring anecdotes from his travel to Ukraine in the summer of 2023 during an intense time of war.

"I'm honored to be able to share my life-changing experience traveling through Ukraine this summer to help raise awareness and funds for such a great cause," said Rose. "I went to Ukraine to give something of myself, but I received so much more in return. Good people of good conscience cannot stand idly by while others suffer needlessly. I hope we can inspire more people to help a country and people who need our support and assistance, now as much, or more than ever," Rose Continued.

Warm Up Ukraine's mission is to raise funds for urgent causes and create a positive influence in Ukraine and among the community in the Bay Area. The funds raised from ticket sales and donations will help provide critical supplies to battlefield medics in Ukraine and bring innovative professional education to Ukrainian veterans.

In addition to TED-style talks and presentations, attendees can enjoy live performances by renowned Ukrainian and international musicians and DJs, discover and acquire authentic Ukrainian artworks, taste delicious Ukrainian-inspired food and drinks, and attend a series of classes for adults and children.

Other presenters include Evgeniy Maloletka, Pulitzer prize-winning Ukrainian journalist and photographer, who will discuss documenting war crimes, and Yuliia Matvieieva, a therapist, discussing communicating with war-scarred veterans. Also presenting are T.J. Collins and Lesya Kalynska from the documentary film "A Rising Fury," speakers and companies working with people with physical impairments and PTSD, representatives from the End Violence Partnership, and many more.

Among the artists whose prints will be for sale include Iryna Babanina, Maryna Maliarenko, Slava Babanin, Tetiana Kopytova, and Vidro (Andrii Bunyak) and the music program will feature the Fima Chupakhin Trio and more.

Warm Up Ukraine: Fall is organized by and will benefit Leleka Foundation and New Horizons Hub, 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations. Ticket sales and donations are tax-deductible. For tickets and more information, please visit www.warmupukraine.org.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) themes uniquely with underground music and authentic culture. Since 2013, the show has raised funds and highlighted dozens of non-profit organizations helping the unhoused, orphaned children, people with disabilities, displaced refugees, etc., as well as encouraging earth stewardship, sustainable living, and travel with a purpose.

The show is broadcast in 185 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...) each weekend. It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has produced and distributed positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

ABOUT LELEKA FOUNDATION & NEW HORIZONS HUB

Leleka Foundation is a non-profit that supports Ukrainian military medics with equipment and supplies. Since 2014, Leleka has raised over $8 million and provided thousands of first aid kits, backpacks, medical evacuation vehicles, and hospital supplies. With Leleka Ukraine, we work with front-line medics and are recognized as one of the most trusted and effective organizations in this area. Funds from Warm Up Ukraine: Fall will be used for equipment and supplies for field medics. Visit https://www.leleka.care/ for more information.

New Horizons Hub is a non-profit organization that supports veterans in rebuilding their lives by providing them with the education and essential skills needed to pursue a rewarding career in the tech industry. Visit https://www.horizonshub.org/ for more information.

