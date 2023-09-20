RAW TRAVEL'S 11th SEASON EXPANDS TO 97% OF USA

All Time High Distribution Expands to 184 U.S. Cities This Weekend

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show, Raw Travel®, announced today that beginning this weekend, the show will broadcast in an all-time high of 184 U.S. Cities representing 97% of the U.S. on over 250 television stations.

Four new cities were added for Raw Travel's Season 11, including Abilene, Texas, on KRBC NBC 9; Boise, Idaho, on KIVI ABC 6; Mankato, Minnesota on KEYC CBS-12, and Watertown, New York on WNYF Fox 28.

In addition, there are switched affiliations in five cities, which include Philadelphia, which is moving to WPSG Channel 57; Dallas, which is moving to KDAF CW 33; Tulsa, moving to KTUL ABC 8; Shreveport, Louisiana, moving to KMSS Fox 33, and Medford, Oregon to KTVL CBS 10.

Also new in Season 11, Raw Travel will feature content from the show's vast library of 200+ episodes. Many stations will be airing up to two unique weekly episodes, so in some markets, viewers can view two different episodes of Raw Travel weekly. Additionally, the producers have announced plans to continue to produce a limited number of unique "one-off" original episodes, which will circulate into the library's carriage.

"We are so grateful to have had such a long run thriving with additional growth for eleven straight seasons. We're very excited at the opportunity to curate our library and create blocks of travel programming for stations and viewers," said Robert G. Rose, Executive Producer and Host of the series.

"Today, if 'content is King' then 'curation is Queen.' We're fortunate to have King and Queen together at once. Our soon-to-re-launch digital efforts will supplement the viewing experience, and we're working on some exciting originals that we think will bring even more value to the eco-system of the inexplicably underserved travel genre in the U.S.," Rose continued.

During his travel journalism career, Rose has traveled to dozens of challenging, politically charged destinations to film, including Haiti, Cuba, China, and Vietnam (all while undercover), Colombia, Georgia (including Russian-occupied territories), as well as Russia (2010) and Ukraine before and during Russia's full invasion. Rose spent a month in the summer of 2023 filming in Ukraine, documenting his experience traveling with volunteers, interviewing soldiers and civilians, often while subject to Russian bombs and munitions.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV



Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Since 2013, the show has raised funds and highlighted dozens of non-profit organizations helping the unhoused, orphaned children, people with disabilities, displaced refugees, etc., as well as encouraging earth stewardship, sustainable living, and travel with a purpose.

Each weekend the show is broadcast in 184 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

www.RawTravel.tv

