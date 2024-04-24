RAW TRAVEL'S "MY SUMMER IN UKRAINE" SERIES PREMIERES APRIL 27, 2024

First of Four-Part Docuseries to Premiere This Weekend on Broadcast TV

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show, Raw Travel, announced that the first part of their four-part docuseries, "My Summer in Ukraine," premieres April 27-28 with Chapter One: "Silence is Death."

Chapter Two: "Answering the Call," premieres May 4-5, followed by Chapter Three: "I Made a Promise," on May 11-12, and the finale, Chapter Four: "Fight for Peace," will hit broadcast TV on May 18-19, 2024.

Based on Raw Travel Producer and Host Robert G. Rose's travels in Ukraine in the summer of 2023, the film showcases the indomitable spirit of Ukrainians in a war zone. Rose also profiles various humanitarians, filmmakers, and soldiers, highlighting their courage and commitment.

Rose's journey was deeply personal and emotionally charged, taking him to L'viv, Kyiv, Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and various villages. He weaves in other personal experiences, such as advocating for aid to Ukraine in Washington, D.C., and an American friend volunteering to fight in Ukraine, to create a compelling narrative that resonates.

"It's an honor to be part of Ukraine's fight for freedom and survival," stated Rose. "However, it's an honor I would gladly forego if it meant Ukrainians didn't have to suffer through this horrific, illegal, and unjust attack on their sovereignty and very existence. It feels like my life purposely led me here, so I'm committed to Ukraine until victory and beyond," Rose continues.

By the end of the four-week broadcasts, viewers in 185 U.S. cities representing 97% of US TV homes will be able to view "My Summer in Ukraine," with an expected tune-in audience of between 3.5 and 4.5 million viewers for the four weekends.

"My Summer in Ukraine" is not just a story of tragedy but also a testament to the resilience and hope of the Ukrainian people. Rose captures heartwarming scenes at orphanages and humanitarian centers and a particularly moving moment when Raw Travel videographer Anastasia Zui reconnects with her father after he'd spent many weeks fighting in Bakhmut. These moments of joy and resilience will leave the audience optimistic and hopeful.

The producers have also created a platform for action with RawTravelUkraine.com which features curated content, tips, and ways to help Ukraine while learning crucial history and facts. By engaging with this platform, the audience can support Ukraine's journey to recovery.

The series trailer and trailers of each episode can be accessed at MySummerInUkraine.com. Viewers can also visit RawTravel.tv/WhereToWatch for local tune-in information.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel and lifestyle series that showcases socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series uniquely weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture. Since 2013, the show has raised funds and highlighted dozens of non-profit organizations helping the unhoused, orphaned children, people with disabilities, displaced refugees, etc., as well as encouraging earth stewardship, sustainable living, and travel with a purpose.

The show is broadcast each weekend in 185 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and in several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe, etc.). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT THE AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has produced and distributed positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

ABOUT ROBERT G. ROSE

Robert G. Rose is an independent media entrepreneur and travel journalist. During his travel journalism career, Rose has traveled to dozens of challenging, politically charged destinations to film, including Haiti, Cuba, China, and Vietnam (all while undercover), Colombia, Georgia (including Russian-occupied territories), as well as Russia (2010) and Ukraine before and during Russia's full invasion. Rose spent a month in the summer of 2023 filming in Ukraine, documenting his experience traveling with volunteers and interviewing soldiers and civilians, some while subject to Russian bombs and munitions.

ABOUT "MY SUMMER IN UKRAINE"

"My Summer in Ukraine" is a four-part documentary series filmed during Robert G. Rose's travel to Ukraine in the summer of 2023 with Anastasia Zui, a Ukrainian-based cinematographer, as they traveled through various parts of Ukraine, such as Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Irpin, Bucha and more with humanitarians, soldiers and more. The documentary seeks to show a unique side of war that most are not aware. Tragedy, resilience, sorrow, and exceeding joy. "My Summer in Ukraine" will premiere on April 27 through May 19, 2024, on broadcast TV before hitting the film festival circuit.

SOURCE AIM Tell-A-Vision Group