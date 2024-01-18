RAW TRAVEL'S "MY SUMMER IN UKRAINE" SERIES TO PREMIERE IN APRIL

Four-Part Docuseries to Premiere on Broadcast TV Before Hitting Film Festival Circuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show, Raw Travel, announced plans to premiere a four-part docuseries entitled "My Summer in Ukraine" beginning April 27 for four weeks through May 19, 2024, on broadcast syndication. Later, a film version will tour a film festival circuit.

Based on Raw Travel Producer and Host Robert G. Rose's travels in Ukraine in the summer of 2023, the film explores what it's like to travel in a war zone as Rose profiles various humanitarians, filmmakers, soldiers, and inspirational Ukrainians.

Rose traveled to several hotspots such as Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and a harrowing trip to Kherson City, where he and his cohorts came under mortar fire from Russian munitions.

The trip coincidentally timed during some key moments, including arriving just days after the Russian explosion of Ukraine's Kakhovka Dam, which flooded numerous farms and villages, killing dozens and displacing tens of thousands of Ukrainians. Rose and his friends were also just a few miles from the Russian border when Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin made his ill-fated coup attempt against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Rose and his crew were able to film evidence of Russian war crimes and atrocities, as well as garner rare access to an early version of a Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone School and a top-secret military hospital where recent amputee soldiers were undergoing therapy. They spoke to numerous individuals held captive by Russian troops or with traumatic tales of survival.

However, "My Summer in Ukraine" is far from a sprawling tragedy. Rose filmed heartwarming scenes at orphanages and humanitarian centers, and a particularly moving moment when Raw Travel Ukrainian refugee videographer Anastasia Zui reconnected with her father in Kharkiv after he'd spent many harrowing and dangerous weeks fighting in Bakhmut.

A trailer is at MySummerInUkraine.com, and a newly launched website, RawTravelUkraine.com, features content, tips, and information on ways to take action to help Ukraine while learning crucial history and facts. The site will also be a portal for booking media interviews or engagements of vetted experts with unique stories to share.

"Opinion polls and social media likes don't inform my morals. Assisting Ukraine in its fight for freedom is the honor of my lifetime so far," Rose said. "They have sacrificed so much. I'll never abandon them, and we will help them with their fight for victory and rebuilding for as long as it takes. Ukraine must and will win, and the US and the rest of the civilized world must continue our support and never normalize Putin's brutal tyranny and horrific war crimes," Rose continued.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture uniquely. Since 2013, the show has raised funds and highlighted dozens of non-profit organizations helping the unhoused, orphaned children, people with disabilities, displaced refugees, etc., as well as encouraging earth stewardship, sustainable living, and travel with a purpose.

Each weekend the show is broadcast in 185 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has produced and distributed positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

ABOUT ROBERT G. ROSE

Robert G. Rose is an independent media entrepreneur and travel journalist. During his travel journalism career, Rose has traveled to dozens of challenging, politically charged destinations to film, including Haiti, Cuba, China, and Vietnam (all while undercover), Colombia, Georgia (including Russian-occupied territories), as well as Russia (2010) and Ukraine before and during Russia's full invasion. Rose spent a month in the summer of 2023 filming in Ukraine, documenting his experience traveling with volunteers, interviewing soldiers and civilians, some while subject to Russian bombs and munitions.

ABOUT "MY SUMMER IN UKRAINE"

"My Summer in Ukraine" is a four-part documentary series filmed during Robert G. Rose's travel to Ukraine in the summer of 2023 with Anastasia Zui, a Ukrainian-based cinematographer, as they traveled through various parts of Ukraine, such as Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Irpin, Bucha and more with humanitarians, soldiers and more. The documentary seeks to show a unique side of war that most are not aware. Tragedy, resilience, sorrow, and exceeding joy. "My Summer in Ukraine" will premiere on April 27, through May 19, 2024, on broadcast TV before hitting the film festival circuit.

SOURCE AIM Tell-A-Vision Group