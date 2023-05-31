RAW TRAVEL'S "STEADFAST IN UKRAINE" WINS AWARDS

Visit to Ukraine During Wartime Wins Two Telly Awards in Two Categories

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nation's most-watched travel show, Raw Travel®, announced their episode "Steadfast in Ukraine," featuring a visit to wartime Ukraine garnered two Telly Awards. The episode won a Silver Telly in the Television, Travel and Tourism category and a Bronze Telly in the category of Television, Video Journalism.

The special episode featured Executive Producer, Writer, and Host Robert G. Rose as he and Ukrainian refugee videographer Anastasia Zui traveled from Poland to film in Western Ukraine. Anastasia, a talented cinematographer and regular member of the Raw Travel crew, is a twice-displaced refugee from the Donbas region. In the episode, she continues from Lviv to Kyiv to reunite with her mother for the first time since fleeing the country with her young brother. At the same time, her father serves in the military.

The episode also documents the difficulty and misery of crossing borders during wartime and an impromptu "off-camera" interview with an anonymous escapee from then-Russian-occupied Melitopol. There is also a life-affirming on-camera exchange with a recently injured Ukrainian soldier and an emotional visit to the ever-expanding Lychakiv Cemetery, where recently killed soldiers are buried. All set among the unpredictability, suspense, and drama of air-raid sirens as Russia fires missiles into Ukraine.

But the show's primary theme is the Ukrainian people's steadfast, optimistic, and hopeful spirit as they bravely fight for survival and freedom.

In addition to Anastasia and Robert providing videography and direction, the episode was edited by Renzo Devia, Executive Producer at New York City-based Creador Pictures, and sound designed by New York City-based BtOVEN Music. The episode was audio mixed by Chaliwa Music + Sound in Miami, Florida. Julia Avramenko, a Ukrainian television professional living in New York City, provided Consulting Production services.

"Winning awards is never our objective, especially in this case," says Robert G. Rose, Producer and Host. "However, I felt it was important for the creatives on this special episode to be recognized for their work and professionalism, especially under the circumstances. I'm grateful for the Tellys for recognizing their achievements," Rose continued.

Raw Travel is currently in its Tenth Season of broadcast syndication and can be viewed in 180 U.S. cities in over 96% of US TV homes. Viewers have thus far helped raise over $20,000 to support grassroots organizations such as Care4Ukraine.org and Keep the Kids Learning, two organizations led by Joseph Nichols, an American logistics professional living in Ukraine. Viewers may visit RawTravelGiveBack.com to learn more and donate.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) themes with underground music and authentic culture. Each weekend the show is broadcast in 180 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). Episodes are also exhibited via several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has produced and distributed positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

ABOUT KEEP THE KIDS LEARNING AND CARE 4 UKRAINE

Joseph Nichols is a US Citizen and logistics expert that has lived and worked in Ukraine since 2014. He and other US Expatriates are raising money for medical supplies, medicines, solar-powered generators, water filtration systems, and thermal clothing distributed to Internally Displaced People (IDPs – Ukrainians displaced within Ukraine). They are also purchasing computers, books, and supplies to set up learning centers in Lviv, Ukraine, for children displaced by the conflict. They have established transport lines across the Ukrainian/Polish border into most areas of the country and have received donations of supplies, equipment, and medicines. They are also offering space on trucks to other aid groups. Visit https://gofund.me/13be73ab to donate and for more information Care4Ukraine.org and Keep the Kids Learning.

SOURCE AIM Tell-A-Vision Group