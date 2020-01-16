Rawcubes Releases DataBlaze 2.0 and Enters a Co-Selling Partnership with Microsoft

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawcubes, a data platform company headquartered in Itasca, IL has officially released DataBlaze 2.0 as of September 16th, 2019. This new release offers exciting new capabilities such as knowledge graph for augmented data discovery and transformation, enhanced data cataloging and metadata mapping, as well as a more refined user interface for simple navigation.

Deepak Sondhi, Co-founder of Rawcubes said, "DataBlaze is not just a data processing platform, it also has data cataloging and metadata management capabilities that help businesses derive more insights from their data faster than ever before."

DataBlaze is an industry agnostic data processing platform with many unique features. It is built on open sourced Spark and supported by Scala. The platform is scalable and can support structured or unstructured data. It helps businesses in saving time and improving efficiency of data engineers through ready to use templates without writing a single line of code.

Rawcubes has also announced its co-selling partnership with Microsoft for CloudBlaze. CloudBlaze is a data ingestion framework based on Microsoft's Azure technologies. It helps businesses modernize their existing data lake/warehouses, maximize performance and lower costs through automated optimization to Azure Cloud, and automatically create pipelines and activities, thereby resulting in multiple performance improvements and 60% effort savings for data engineers.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawcubes' Principal Architect and DevOps expert, Rahul Chaudhari emphasized that, "We launched CloudBlaze which is built on Microsoft technologies to help our customers build analytical platforms without writing a single line of code while simultaneously eliminating human error."

CloudBlaze is available on Azure Marketplace for immediate proof of concept by clicking the link below: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en/marketplace/apps/rawcubes.rc-cloudblaze?tab=Overview

About Rawcubes:

Rawcubes helps businesses modernize their data by leveraging its data platforms, pre-built domain knowledge graph, and analytical models to enable better business insights. For more information, visit https://www.rawcubes.com

About Microsoft:

Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational technology company with headquarters in Redmond, Washington. It develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. It's best known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers.

Media Contact:

Ruchira Prasad

Ruchira.Prasad@rawcubes.com



SOURCE Rawcubes

Related Links

www.rawcubes.com

