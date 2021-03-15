Rawlings Sporting Goods, Inc. Selects DSI® Cloud Inventory® to Gain Inventory Visibility due to the Acquisition of Easton Diamond Sports, LLC, (Easton)

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSI ® announced today that Rawlings Sporting Goods, Inc., (Rawlings) has selected DSI Cloud Inventory ® to gain real-time inventory visibility to their newly acquired product lines from the acquisition of Easton Diamond Sports, LLC. Cloud Inventory will provide Rawlings with out-of-the-box functionality and mobile-first applications for inventory traceability, management, and optimization without having to rely on a back end ERP.

Rawlings was faced with a new business challenge that came along with the acquisition, how to gain visibility and manage over 200 truckloads of new inventory. Furthermore, that required inventory to be transferred out of Easton's legacy facilities and managed outside of any ERP environment.

"We needed a flexible and quick to deploy standalone inventory management solution that was not reliant on leveraging or integrating with our ERP," said Gregory Snider, Director of IT, Rawlings. "This solution will allow us to immediately start moving inventory and track that information until we are ready to put it in our ERP". "There's a lot of moving pieces and DSI was able to intricately discuss the challenges and brainstorm ideas for how we can meet the needs of the business".

"Today we strengthen our partnership with Rawlings," said Mark Goode, President & CEO of DSI. "In harnessing the power of the Cloud, Rawlings is better equipped to solve complex inventory business challenges, giving them a competitive edge in today's economy and creating new opportunities for growth."

About Data Systems International (DSI)

DSI's Cloud Inventory and mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium sporting equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Baseball Supplier and Official Helmet of Major League Baseball, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball, the official baseball and softball of the NCAA, and the approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com .

