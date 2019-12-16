Rawson, Industrial Controls Announce New, United Brand

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERIKS North America-owned companies Rawson and Industrial Controls today announced a new, united brand identity: Rawson/Industrial Controls. The new brand establishes a cohesive look and offering for the industrial products and services that are provided by the company.

"For more than sixty years, Rawson has been a premier distributor of instrumentation, fittings, valves and controls, while Industrial Controls has been a leading supplier of commercial HVAC, process control and industrial automation products for more than forty years," said David Wilken, vice president of Rawson/Industrial Controls.

"Independently, the companies have served the same industries with different products and services. As a united brand, Rawson/Industrial Controls is capable of offering complementary products, engineering services and technical support that will greatly benefit existing and prospective customers. Ultimately, Rawson/Industrial Controls' goal is to serve our customers to the best of our ability, and the combined brand enables us to do so."

Rawson/Industrial Controls has partnerships in 31 States across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the U.S. With a team of in-house engineers, along with instrumentation and valve customization services, Rawson/Industrial Controls is able to design and customize product solutions to help customers solve complex problems. The company specializes in servicing a wide variety of industries, including the oil and gas, chemical, refining, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and power generation industries.

