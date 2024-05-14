RAWZ Kicks Off the Year by Giving Back

Company Donates $500K from its 2023 Profits, Plus Food, to Organizations in Need

YORK, Maine, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAWZ Natural Pet Food, a company dedicated to improving the lives of pets through minimally processed, nutritionally exceptional recipes, has reaffirmed its commitment to giving back by donating a staggering half a million dollars from its 2023 profits (after taxes and reserves) to several deserving animal shelters and organizations throughout the United States.

The $500,000 donation will be allocated across the following impactful initiatives:

RAWZ Donation to the Houston Humane Society. An adoptable pup from the Houston Humane Society poses with RAWZ.

Service Dog Providers

RAWZ understands the vital role that service dogs play in the lives of individuals with disabilities. To support this cause, a portion of the donation will go toward training and providing service dogs to those in need, including Guide Dogs for the Blind, Joys of Living Assistance Dogs, Warrior Canine Connection, Patriot Paws, Neads, and National Service Dogs (NSD). Dog & Cat Rescues

Recognizing the major impact that animal shelters make in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming pets, RAWZ has made it a priority to contribute to their efforts. Organizations supported include Darbster Foundation, Best Friends Animal Society, Madison Cat Project and Atlanta Animal Rescue Friends. Spinal Cord Injury and Traumatic Brain Injury

RAWZ continues to focus on the recovery of individuals and families who are impacted by injury and/or disability. A portion of the donation will be directed toward organizations committed to enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected. Organizations supported include Krempels Brain Injury Center, Northeast Passage (NEP) and Spaulding Rehab Hospital Supporting Surroundings Fund.

The company also acknowledges the importance of providing nutritious food to pets in need. In addition to making monetary donations, the brand is donating over 4,300 lbs of high-quality food, totaling over $40,000, to three Houston-based organizations: Houston Humane Society, K9 Angels Rescue and Houston Pets Alive.

"We're grateful to have the ability to make these significant donations, which reflects our company's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of animals and humans alike," said Janet Scott, Owner of RAWZ Natural Pet Food. "By supporting initiatives that provide service dogs, physical rehabilitation and emotional support, in addition to donating food to shelters, we hope to contribute to the bettering of our communities and beyond."

The RAWZ® Fund was established in 2015 and has donated more than $3.2 million to its partners to-date. For more information on the company and its charitable efforts, please visit www.rawznaturalpetfood.com.

About RAWZ Natural Pet Food

RAWZ is a third-generation family-owned business that's dedicated to improving the lives of pets through minimally processed, nutritionally exceptional recipes. We care about all pets and the meaningful impact they have on our lives. Our company donates 100% of our profits (after taxes and reserves) to four main causes: cat rescues, providing service dogs, spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury causes. To learn more, please visit www.rawznaturalpetfood.com.

Media Note: Interviews and images are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Alyson Brodsky

Matrix Partners

312-648-9972 x133

[email protected]

SOURCE RAWZ Natural Pet Food