RAWZ® Natural Pet Food Honored with Pet Independent Innovation Award

News provided by

The RAWZ Natural Pet Food

22 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

The RAWZ® Meal-Free Dehydrated Chicken, Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food Selected from Over 2,000 Nominations

YORK, Maine , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAWZ® Natural Pet Food, a family-owned pet food brand, was honored with a 2023 Pet Independent Innovation Award, which recognizes innovators and leaders of the pet industry. RAWZ® Meal-Free Dehydrated Chicken, Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food received the award for "Dog Food Grain Free Product of the Year."

The 2023 Pet Independent Innovation Awards received more than 2,000 nominations from all over the world. Products were assessed on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, impact, value and more.

Continue Reading
RAWZ Dehydrated Chicken, Turkey & Chicken Dog Food wins 2023 Independent Innovation Award for Grain Free Product of the Year.
RAWZ Dehydrated Chicken, Turkey & Chicken Dog Food wins 2023 Independent Innovation Award for Grain Free Product of the Year.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges who focused their review on how a product, company or organization innovatively distinguishes itself

"Much like humans, we believe pets are better off eating fresh, minimally processed foods. RAWZ® focuses on high quality, high meat recipes that are minimally processed to preserve nutritional content," said Jim Scott, CEO of RAWZ®. "As a small company, we're honored to have been recognized for our efforts with an Independent Innovation Award."

RAWZ® Meal-Free Dehydrated Chicken, Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food uses dehydrated chicken as the concentrated protein source, and the first seven ingredients are meat and organ proteins. No rendered meats are used, giving the food healthy levels of highly digestible, quality protein. Each recipe is gently cooked in small batches and to a level to ensure food safety, nothing more, to keep the integrity of the ingredients. RAWZ® Meal- Free Dry Dog Food is made in the USA.

RAWZ® is committed to promoting the viability and success of independent retailers. RAWZ® dog and cat food is exclusive to authorized independent retailers- Find a retailer near you.

About RAWZ®

Feed good and feel good. RAWZ® donates 100% of our profits (after taxes and reserves) to three main causes: providing service dogs, spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury. We care about all pets and the meaningful impact they have on our lives. RAWZ® is a third-generation family business, headquartered in York, Maine. For more information, visit www.rawznaturalpetfood.com.

SOURCE The RAWZ Natural Pet Food

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.