Raxis Buys Boscloner

"Used for its lawful purposes, the Boscloner Pro™ device will help make companies safer by demonstrating in dramatic fashion the weak points in keycard technology and the corresponding company policies," said Raxis CEO Mark Puckett. "There is no technology on the open market that can effectively challenge physical security as thoroughly as Boscloner. In the hands of skilled penetration testers, Boscloner is the master key to corporate offices and server rooms where redundant safeguards are not in place."

Veteran security professional Phillip Bosco developed the first Boscloner in 2014 and built a successful company around his unique device that employs a patented combination of hardware and software to scan security badges at close range, copy their electronic data, and then transfer the data to a new badge with all the same permissions as the original. His penetration testing experience, much of it as a Raxis contractor, provided numerous use cases and enabled him to continuously improve the effectiveness of the device.

The next-generation Boscloner Pro increased the effective range of the device to six feet, added technology to identify unknown badge types and crack typical encryption methods, and even provided the capability to simulate a badge so that a physical card is unnecessary in some cases. Boscloner Pro can also employ 'smart brute force' to simulate a series of badges, allowing it to use data from one captured badge to make rapid, informed guesses about others. In practical usage, that means a tester can use Boscloner to clone the badge of a front-desk employee, for example, and the device will decipher the badge information from staff with greater privileges.

Puckett said Raxis intends to bring the Boscloner Pro to market in the early fall. Though the company hasn't set a price point, he said that Raxis will honor existing preorder contracts. He added that the Boscloner name will continue.

