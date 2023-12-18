Raxis listed as a Sample Vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service in two 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports

The Company was recognized among 10 Sample Vendors for Penetration Testing as a Service in the 2023 Hype Cycle reports. Raxis considers the PTaaS services it provides to be at the top tier of quality, going well beyond the automated scans offered by many vendors. Raxis believes that using the same team that performs their traditional manual penetration tests to perform PTaaS penetration tests, validations, and exploits, provides their customers with the strongest continuous defense to cyber-attacks.

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raxis is a leading provider of Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). The company today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service in two recent Gartner Hype Cycle: Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 20231; Hype Cycle for Application Security, 20232.

Gartner identified Raxis as a sample vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service. According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, "Organizations are turning to PTaaS to deal with the increase of attack surfaces due to accelerating use of public cloud and expansion of public-facing digital assets. PTaaS allows developers to talk to and receive guidance from pentesters instead of arguing with scanners, such as dynamic application security testing/static application security testing (DAST/SAST) scanners."

Raxis identified as a Sample Vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service in 2 Gartner Hype Cycle reports in 2023. Post this

In the Hype Cycle for Application Security report, Gartner states "PTaaS complements vulnerability scanning and application security testing, and provides cost-optimization and quality improvement of pentesting output and validation of vulnerability status. PTaaS enables organizations to elevate their security posture through continual assessment. It integrates validation earlier in the software development life cycle compared with traditional pentesting phases by giving access to real-time findings delivered through the platform, therefore enabling faster reduction of exposure."

"We believe our recognitions certainly validate the importance and value that organizations can realize by engaging in a continuous Penetration Testing as a Service solution," stated Mark Puckett, CEO and Founder of Raxis. "By implementing Raxis PTaaS, business stakeholders will now have visibility into the actual security risks to the organization over time."

Raxis' Penetration Testing as a Service solution businesses still receive at least one annual traditional penetration test to set a baseline and meet common compliance requirements. For businesses where full time security is a priority, Raxis' continuous anomaly detection and on-demand penetration tests are a key defense to newly emerging security findings. With current and historical findings detailed in the Raxis One portal and Raxis' zero-day detection within PTaaS, businesses can rest assured that they have constant, key insights into their security posture.

Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Raxis

Raxis is a team of highly skilled engineers that are tasked with breaching the security controls of the country's largest organizations. Since 2011, Raxis has been highly focused on information security as it relates specifically to the data breach. Through providing services such as penetration testing, social engineering, and PTaaS (Penetration Testing as a Service), the team of Raxis experts is proficient at breaking through security controls and demonstrating real world risk to organizations worldwide. Each year, Raxis performs over 600 penetration tests against some of the most protected organizations and has breached controls to retrieve protected data over 85% of the time.

Media Contact

Raxis

Marketing Team

infosec@raxis.com

1 Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2023," Jonathan Nunez, Andrew Davies , July 20, 2023.

2 Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Application Security, 2023," Dionisio Zumerle , July 24, 2023.

SOURCE Raxis