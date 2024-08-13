Raxis listed as a Sample Vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service in two Gartner® Hype Cycle™, 2024 reports

The Company was recognized among 10 Sample Vendors for Penetration Testing as a Service in the 2024 Hype Cycle reports. Raxis considers the PTaaS services it provides to be at the top tier of quality, going well beyond the automated scans offered by many vendors. Raxis believes that using the same team that performs their traditional manual penetration tests to perform PTaaS penetration tests, validations, exploits, and real-time collaboration with customer teams provides their customers with the strongest continuous defense to cyber-attacks.

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raxis is a leading provider of Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). The company today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service in the recent Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2024 and Hype Cycle™ for Application Security, 2024 reports.

Gartner identified Raxis as a sample vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service technology. According to the Hype Cycle for Security Operations report, "PTaaS complements vulnerability scanning and application security testing, and provides cost optimization and quality improvement of pentesting output and validation of vulnerability status. PTaaS enables organizations to elevate their security posture through continual assessment, and can integrate validation earlier in the software development life cycle compared with traditional pentesting phases by giving access to real-time findings delivered through the platform, therefore enabling faster treatment of exposure."

The Hype Cycle for Application Security report states, "Pentesting is foundational in a security program and mandated by various compliance standards (e.g., payment card industry [PCI]). PTaaS delivers continuous security testing via a platform that enables faster scheduling and execution of pentests, and real-time communications with testers and visibility of test results. It provides API access to enable integration with existing DevOps and ticketing solutions for workflow automation. It also provides the ability to document and track pentesting results to demonstrate progress over time to leadership/auditors."

"We're thrilled to receive these recognitions as a Sample Vendor for the second year in a row.," stated Mark Puckett, CEO and Founder of Raxis. "With Raxis PTaaS, business stakeholders not only get visibility into actual security risks over time but also have the opportunity to collaborate directly with our penetration testing experts."

The Raxis Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) solution allows customers to choose options based on their needs and budget. Raxis Attack, the premier PTaaS offering, combines continuous vulnerability scanning with unlimited penetration testing by senior engineers. Moreover, Raxis prioritizes real-time collaboration with customer teams, ensuring that penetration test findings are promptly discussed and actionable insights provided. The Raxis Protect offering removes manual testing; however, it provides continuous scanning, real-time alerting of new findings, and access to a senior penetration testing expert for remediation discussions. Regardless of the solution selected, Raxis One displays current and historical findings, ensuring businesses have constant insights into their security posture.

About Raxis

Raxis is a team of highly skilled engineers that are tasked with breaching the security controls of the country's largest organizations. Since 2011, Raxis has been highly focused on information security as it relates specifically to the data breach. Through providing services such as penetration testing, social engineering, and PTaaS (Penetration Testing as a Service), the team of Raxis experts is proficient at breaking through security controls and demonstrating real world risk to organizations worldwide. Each year, Raxis performs over 600 penetration tests against some of the most protected organizations and has breached controls to retrieve protected data over 85% of the time.

