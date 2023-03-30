Ray Caraway Joins Peak Solutions to Lead Nonprofit Division.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Solutions is proud to announce that veteran nonprofit executive, Ray Caraway, has joined their team. Ray joins the Fort Collins-based leadership development firm after 30 years of nonprofit experience and 17 years as CEO at the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. After several years as a practicing attorney, Ray served as CEO of public and private foundations in four different states, most recently leading a private family foundation in New Mexico.

"Nonprofits face unique challenges when it comes to building a strong culture. Oftentimes, their important mission gets sidetracked because of relational or cultural strain. We're thrilled to have Ray on board to help solve that challenge for nonprofits." said Richard Fagerlin, President and CEO of Peak Solutions.

With Ray's leadership, Peak Solutions offers organizational assessments, strategic planning, and team-building retreats designed specifically for nonprofits.

"Nonprofit executives can feel pulled in many different directions, and board members can feel unsure of how to contribute to the organization's mission. I know firsthand how performance is maximized when the lead executive and the board are properly aligned, and my work is designed to create the clarity that will make that happen," said Ray Caraway. "Peak Solutions has a great reputation and an amazing array of resources for clients. I'm honored to be a part of the team."

Ray Caraway's focus at Peak Solutions will be helping nonprofit teams narrow their focus while enabling board members to make meaningful contributions with guidance from his wealth of experience in the nonprofit world.

To learn more about the work Ray Caraway and Peak Solutions are doing with nonprofits, visit peaksol.com/non-profits.

About Ray Caraway:

Ray served as CEO of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado from 2003 to 2020. During that time, he led the effort to grow the foundation's assets by more than tenfold while leading community initiatives and distributing millions in grants each year. Following his run as CEO of the Community Foundation, he spent two years as CEO of a private, family foundation in New Mexico before returning to Northern Colorado. He and his wife, Mary, are excited to be back in their home in the foothills west of Fort Collins.

About Peak Solutions:

Peak Solutions was founded in 2001 by Richard Fagerlin to help organizations develop confident leaders, create cohesive cultures, and drive successful execution with clear strategies. Over the last two decades, Peak Solutions has served a diverse client base. Through leadership development, culture building, and strategic development, Peak Solutions has helped organizations ranging from private family-owned businesses to organizations on the Fortune 500 list find success and win without drama.

