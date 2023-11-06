Ray Carey Joins Level Equity as Head of NextLevel Operations

News provided by

Level Equity

06 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Ray Carey, 3x CEO to lead Operating Partner Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Equity, a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-driven businesses, announced today that Ray Carey, former Chief Executive Officer of Optimere, has joined Level Equity as Head of the firm's Operating Partner team, known as NextLevel Operations. Mr. Carey's primary role will be to accelerate portfolio company growth by leveraging Level Equity's team of Operating Partner experts and supporting their CEOs. 

Mr. Carey brings twelve years of experience as a CEO for three successful private equity backed companies, a decade of experience in investing as a Partner at Azure Capital Partners, and five years as an investment banker. Most recently, Mr. Carey served as President of CivicPlus, which acquired Optimere, a cloud-based compliance software provider, where he was CEO.

"I'm delighted that Ray has joined Level Equity," said Ben Levin, Co-Founder and CEO. "We have enjoyed the privilege of partnering closely with Ray for the past several years when he was CEO of ArchiveSoical, which became Optimere and then was acquired by CivicPlus; it was an amazing journey. Ray's first-hand experience as both a successful investor and as a multi-time CEO in rapidly growing companies makes him an ideal person to lead and further institutionalize our value creation and acceleration efforts," continued Levin.

"As a portfolio CEO, I experienced Level's genuine and transparent approach to the Investor/Executive partnership to create and accelerate value for employees, customers and owners," said Mr. Carey. "I am honored to be leading the NextLevel Operations team to carry on the work of building value at a larger scale across the entire Level Equity portfolio." 

About Level Equity
Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-driven businesses. Level provides long term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised $3.0 billion in committed capital and has backed over 100 companies since inception. For more information about Level Equity, visit www.levelequity.com

SOURCE Level Equity

