Ray Dalio, David Rubenstein and Marc Lasry to Headline Second Annual Greenwich Economic Forum

GREENWICH, Conn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF) announced today that its annual event will be taking place at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel on November 5-6, 2019. GEF will once again gather an elite group of leaders from global finance, business, government, media, and culture to discuss the defining issues of our time.

This year's exclusive speaker line-up includes luminaries such as Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, David Rubenstein of The Carlyle Group, Marc Lasry of Avenue Capital, Gillian Tett of the Financial Times, Annie Lamont of Oak HC/FT, and Robert Zhang of the Hedge Fund Committee of AMAC (China), with several more to be announced in the coming months. Many of the most prominent global institutional investors will also be participating, including the IBM Pension Fund, HESTA (Australia), and CIC (China).

Following its successful debut last year with over 350 high-profile attendees from around the world, GEF 2019 will be produced by the Greenwich Business Institute (GBI) and the Financial Times (FT), with the support of the State of Connecticut and the Town of Greenwich.

"The Greenwich Economic Forum is pleased to announce that after an incredibly successful inaugural event, the conference is returning for its second year," said Bruce McGuire, Co-founder of GEF and President of the Connecticut Hedge Fund Association. "We are looking forward to welcoming this extraordinary slate of global leaders."

Said Jim Aiello, Co-founder of GEF and Co-Chairman of the Greenwich Business Institute, "We are excited to be collaborating with the Financial Times and believe this event will foster meaningful conversation and action regarding many of the major issues and events happening today in the US, China, Europe, and the rest of world."

The agenda will explore the trends and disruptions reshaping global finance, including the opening of China's financial markets, the growth of private equity and private credit, and the latest trends in ESG investing globally.

For further information please visit our website: www.GreenwichEconomicForum.com

About the Greenwich Economic Forum

More than 350 world-class finance, public policy experts, media figures, and institutional investors will convene at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Greenwich, Conn., on November 5-6, 2019 to discuss the biggest opportunities and challenges facing global markets, public and private investments, institutional investors, and the wider economy. Conversations will be led by investment industry luminaries with the aim of developing innovative solutions for these global challenges.

About the Financial Times

The Financial Times is one of the world's leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of one million, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.

