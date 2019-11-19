Ray Dalio to Release New Book, Principles for Success

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years ago, Ray Dalio, one of the most successful self-made people in the world, shared his principles in his book Principles: Life & Work ("Principles."). It was a smash hit selling over 2.2 million copies and printed in 34 languages. Now, in response to requests particularly from parents and teachers, Dalio is distilling his 600-page book into an engaging and easy-to-read illustrated version for readers of all ages. To be released November 26th, 2019, Principles for Success uses illustrations from Dalio's acclaimed 30-minute animation of the same name, which has been viewed more than 4 million times, to share the wisdom from Principles with an even broader audience.

"I'm now at a stage in my life in which the most important thing I can do is help others be successful," says Dalio, "which is why I am now passing along the principles that helped me. It is really gratifying for me to hear from so many people how these principles have radically improved their lives."

Principles for Success teaches readers how to approach the events everyone encounters in their lives in order to develop their own principles from them. It includes Dalio's practical lessons on how to overcome egos, set goals, approach challenges, take risks, learn from mistakes, and embrace weakness in order to be successful. The result is an entertaining and engaging read from a man often called "the Steve Jobs of investing."

Principles for Success will be available in both hardcover and Kindle form. For more information on book and how to preorder it, please visit Principles.com .

About the Author:

Ray Dalio is the founder, Co-CIO and Co-Chairman of Bridgewater Associates. He grew up as an ordinary child from an ordinary middle-class family and evolved to become one of the most successful people in the world. By following the principles summarized in this book, he built the fifth-most-important private company in the U.S. (according to Fortune), was judged to be one of the 100 most influential people in the world (according to TIME Magazine) and became one of the 50 largest philanthropists in the U.S. (according to Forbes). He is now passing along his principles to help others be successful in reaching their own goals.

About the Book:

Title: Principles for Success

Author: Ray Dalio

Publisher: Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

Publication date: November 26, 2019

ISBN-10: 1982147210

ISBN-13: 978-1982147211

Hardcover price: $24.00

Kindle price: $11.99

Media Contact

Ryan FitzGibbon

Prosek Partners

rfitzgibbon@prosek.com

SOURCE Ray Dalio

Related Links

http://Principles.com

