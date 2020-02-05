Ray Day joins Stagwell as Vice Chair of Marketing and Communications Agencies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stagwell Group (http://www.stagwellgroup.com) today named Ray Day as Vice Chair of its Marketing and Communications Agencies. The new leadership position will continue the integration, innovation and growth of the Stagwell Group companies, building the agencies of the future and enabling the future of communications and marketing.

Day, a recognized voice and leader in communications and public relations, joins Stagwell with more than three decades of experience and insights as a chief communications officer leading global communications teams, brands and agencies, including at Ford Motor Company and IBM. He is well-known for expertise in reputation building, content creation, data and analytics, crisis readiness and recovery, and communications team development.

"Communications and PR are changing at warp speed, and the successful companies, brands and leaders will be the ones that quickly shift their focus to the future of communications. This future will be defined by being digital, mobile, measurable and engaging – both in reaching stakeholders and in delivering compelling content," Day said. "After 30 years of leading communications teams and agencies in-house, I have seen firsthand what's required from the best agency partners, and I am excited to join Stagwell's talented, nimble and innovative group of agencies as we create the future together."

In the new role, Day will lead and integrate across all the Stagwell agencies to continue growing and providing clients, brands and communications teams with the best people, solutions and services. This includes building for a future with increasing market demand for an agency partner designed around flexibility, creativity, technology, data and speed.

The new role builds on the successful expansion of Stagwell's central marketing team and several prominent new hires in the past year to foster further collaboration across its agencies. The objective is to provide end-to-end marketing and communications solutions and offerings that meet the full needs of clients undergoing digital transformation.

In addition to his cross-Stagwell role, Day will serve as chair of Targeted Victory, leading an expansion of its crisis practice and corporate affairs offerings. Targeted Victory, a growing member of the Stagwell Group, is a digital-first, full-service public affairs, strategy and marketing agency headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area.

"I have admired, known and worked with Ray in the communications and marketing industry for more than 20 years," said Stagwell Group Managing Partner Mark Penn in announcing the appointment. "Ray and I share a common vision that the future of the communications and marketing industry is rapidly changing, and the market is seeking partners that can deliver services that best utilize data analytics, digital, mobile, advocacy and creative services in the most seamless and efficient way. Ray's addition to the Stagwell Group and our companies will help us accelerate our growth and achieve that vision."

The Stagwell family includes Code and Theory, ForwardPMX, Grason, Harris Insights & Analytics, HarrisX, Ink, Locaria, MMI Agency, Multiview, National Research Group, Observatory, Reputation Defender, Scout, SKDKnickerbocker, Stagwell Tech, Targeted Victory and Wye Communications.

