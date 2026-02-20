Ray Junior Courtemanche Announces the Official Distribution of Champagne Ray Junior in Quebec

MIRABEL, QC, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Ray Junior Courtemanche officially announces the launch of Champagne Ray Junior distribution in Quebec. This initiative marks an important milestone in the brand's development, now offered to Quebec consumers through authorized distribution networks.

Champagne Ray Junior embodies success, self-improvement, and accomplishment. Designed to accompany significant personal and professional milestones, it reflects a responsible and thoughtful approach to celebration, in harmony with the standards and regulations in force in Quebec.

Distribution in Quebec

Champagne Ray Junior will be distributed in Quebec in accordance with the laws and regulations applicable to alcoholic beverages, notably through authorized networks.

The brand promotes responsible consumption, reserved for individuals of legal drinking age, and reminds consumers that champagne should be enjoyed in moderation during meaningful moments.

A Quebec Signature, Champagne Expertise

Crafted in Champagne, France, in collaboration with the house of Simon Devaux, Champagne Ray Junior unites tradition, excellence, and contemporary vision.

Each bottle carries a powerful signature: that of a journey, an ambition, and a mindful celebration.

Champagne Ray Junior, celebrating success.

About Ray Junior Courtemanche

Ray Junior Courtemanche is a Quebec entrepreneur driven by a clear vision: to inspire self-improvement and celebrate success with elegance. Guided by strong values such as resilience, mastery, sharing, and accomplishment, he embodies a form of leadership that is human, ambitious, and deeply aligned with excellence.

Through Champagne Ray Junior, he brings his life philosophy into an exceptional product: a symbol of discipline, perseverance, and mindful celebration. His signature represents more than a name; it is a commitment, a commitment to honoring the journey, the work accomplished, and the victories truly earned.

Ray Junior Courtemanche inspires a generation of entrepreneurs and dreamers to aim higher, remain consistent, and celebrate every milestone achieved with gratitude and distinction.

514-433-5355

[email protected]

https://www.investissementrayjunior.com

