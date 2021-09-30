Ray Lui & Mary McCann, Co-Founders of Sprinly, are named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Winners

Entrepreneurial Leadership

Sprinly launched in 2016 on a mission to create an honestly healthier society by delivering nutritious and convenient organic plant-based meals to people everywhere. Lui and McCann have built Sprinly to become one of the fastest-growing food brands in the U.S. multiple years in a row with no outside funding and with only their initial investment of $25,000 each.

"We ensure that all of our meals are both nutritious and delicious – our product will always differentiate our brand," said Mary McCann, Co-Founder & COO. "Our team has crafted every meal to appeal to all types of individuals who follow many different diets, and we're glad to see that the majority of our clients are omnivores, which further reflects the huge market potential ahead of us."

For 35 years, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage, and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Lui and McCann will go on into the EY Hall of Fame alongside many other great entrepreneurs and alumni.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Sprinly continues to earn accolades for not only fast growth, but also for driving the biggest positive impact in our country and developing a culture as one of the top places to work. "Being named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year is a big honor for what we've accomplished so far, but we're even more excited about all of the great things ahead for Sprinly and our team," said Ray Lui, Co-Founder & CEO.

About Sprinly

Sprinly is an organic plant-based meal delivery e-commerce brand on a mission to help people eat more vegetables and live healthier lives. Sprinly's focus is on honest health – their meals are all made from scratch using the highest quality, nutrient-dense ingredients that are organic and 100% vegan. Inspired by flavor and perfected with nutrition, Sprinly is constantly innovating to change the way people think about plant-based foods.

About EY

EY exists in over 150 countries working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions. Please visit ey.com.

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

