Ray Oborn Joins American Healthcare Investors as Executive Vice President of Asset Management

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare Investors, a commercial real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition and management of healthcare-related real estate, announced today that Ray Oborn has joined the company as an executive vice president, asset management.

Oborn joins American Healthcare Investors from Cherrywood Pointe Investment, where he served as president, and its parent company, United Properties, where he served as executive vice president of the Minneapolis-based real estate investment and development firm. In his role as president of Cherrywood Pointe Investment, Oborn was directly responsible for managing the company's senior housing portfolio and strategic growth initiatives.

In his new role, Oborn will oversee all senior housing, skilled nursing and hospital properties within American Healthcare Investor's $4.2 billion1 portfolio of assets under management. Wendie Newman, in her capacity as executive vice president, asset management, will continue to oversee all medical office buildings within the portfolio.

"Ray Oborn is an exceptional addition to our executive team, bringing with him 25 years of executive-level experience in the senior housing space, including extensive operational expertise," said Danny Prosky, co-founder of American Healthcare Investors. "American Healthcare Investors manages an international portfolio of healthcare-related real estate valued in excess of $4 billion,1 including an approximately $2.9 billion2 portfolio of senior housing, skilled nursing and hospital assets that Ray will oversee."

Prior to his position with Cherrywood Pointe Investment and United Properties, Oborn served as senior regional vice president of operations for Brookdale Senior Living from 2014 to 2017. In this capacity, he was responsible for the operations of more than 50 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota. He also previously served in executive capacities with New Perspective Senior Living and Silverado Senior Living. Additionally, from 2008 to 2010, Oborn served as the senior vice president of operations at Sunrise Senior Living for the western division and oversaw in excess of 70 communities in California, Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Washington and Canada. He began his career with ManorCare Health Services in 1995 as a licensed nursing home administrator. Oborn earned a bachelor's degree in behavioral science and health and an MBA from the University of Utah.

American Healthcare Investors manages a 19 million-square-foot portfolio of healthcare real estate valued at approximately $4.2 billion, based on aggregate contract purchase price, on behalf of multiple investment programs that include thousands of individual and institutional investors. As of Sept. 30, 2020, this international portfolio includes approximately 313 buildings comprised of medical office buildings, hospitals, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

About American Healthcare Investors, LLC

American Healthcare Investors is an investment management firm that specializes in the acquisition and management of healthcare-related real estate. The company and its principals have completed approximately $27 billion in aggregate acquisition and disposition transactions, approximately $17 billion of which have been healthcare-related. American Healthcare Investors is committed to providing investors with access to the potential benefits that healthcare-related real estate ownership can provide. For more information regarding American Healthcare Investors, please visit www.AmericanHealthcareInvestors.com.

1 Based on aggregate contract purchase price of owned and/or operated real estate and real estate-related investments, including completed development projects and net of dispositions and principal repayments as of Sept. 30, 2020.

2 Based on aggregate contract price of real estate acquired as of Sept. 30, 2020.

