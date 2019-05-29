Ray Phair, Lean Six Sigma Master Black-Belt / MBA / Enrolled Agent, is Hosting First of its Kind Workshop for Small Business

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a name like Phair, Ray always had his own feelings that his family surname meant something. The 45K Business Challenge will deliver more than fair results for the price while delivering 100 times the investment of a 4-hour meeting. Ray was originally introduced to Lean Concepts during his aviation years but soon found during his studies and experience that there is a large segment of business that does not understand it, or think they understand lean concepts. This event is an affordable way to deliver quick results. Business owners can view Ray as a partner as he challenges owners in this 1-time event.

The 45K challenge is delivered in 3 parts, 1 hour each. The first of which is a business process overview. This is the business articulated in a step by step document that baselines the business for today's operation. It gives the business owner an opportunity to see where there is failure and opportunity, create measurements in "key" areas vital to the business.

The 2nd hour covers business and taxes, fundamental business numbers to find or free up cash. It is likened to reviewing personal bills by turning off that nagging magazine subscription or finding an old bank account that has a cash balance.

Hour number 3 is a review of an industry peer report to evaluate how a particular business is performing with respect to its peers. Is a business owner spending more in certain categories or are not spending enough. These measurements become "Benchmark" measurements to achieve and surpass the business goals.

Get great results with Ray as he has worked with Fortune 500 and Aviation 100 personnel during his career and has the business experience to pass on to other businesses. The 45K Business Challenge is a Kaizen type of event where a great deal of information not understood by the business owner is made easy. Business owners are good at the business they started be it a machine shop, architect, restaurateurs but, they often depend on professional groups to do the rest. Empowering business owners with simple steps about these other areas allows them to make decisions to scale and grow.

It will be fast paced, and power packed with subjects and special nuggets. The 45K Challenge is hosted on 2 different dates June 11th 10AM - 2PM and June 24th 10AM -2PM at the Vero Beach Chamber of Commerce 1957 14th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960, (772)226-5459.

Sign up at https://vc450-56a013.pages.infusionsoft.net or find it at www.Evensi.com

