Raya Therapeutic announces early-stage R&D collaboration with argenx

12 Jul, 2023

MONTREAL, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raya Therapeutic Inc., ("Raya") a mission-driven company focused on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, has entered into an early-stage R&D collaboration with argenx. The collaboration focuses on testing combinations of Raya's pipeline of targeted small molecules with a potentially complementary product from argenx.

"We are delighted to be entering this early-stage R&D collaboration with argenx. argenx is one of the industry's most exciting companies, and their belief in our pipeline is an important validation for us. The future of drug development in neurodegenerative disorders is a combinatorial approach, and we look forward to working with such a high-quality team" said Anjan Aralihalli, Founder of Raya Therapeutic Inc.

"I cannot overstate the importance of the potential of combination studies for neurodegenerative diseases. Testing combinations of novel drugs is uncharted territory, and yet deeply needed for efficacious future therapies" said Dr. Leonard van den Berg, Director of the Netherlands ALS Center, Chairman of the European Network to Cure ALS (ENCALS), a network of the European ALS Centres and the Treatment Research Initiative to Cure ALS (TRICALS). 

Members of the Raya management team will be attending the ENCALS Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain from July 12-14. https://www.encals.eu/meetings/barcelona/

About Raya

Raya is a mission-driven neurodegenerative disease focused company, leveraging the most up to date techniques for the selection and development of disease modifying therapies. Bringing together five compounds with different mechanisms of action, each with a known impact in various neurodegenerative disorders, Raya offers a unique platform for development of combination products to meaningfully impact the course of the disease. Leveraging an innovative platform trial design and endorsement from international thought leaders, Raya is moving its pipeline through to market on its own and in collaboration with select partners. For more information, visit www.rayatherapeutic.com.

About TRICALS

TRICALS is the largest European research initiative to find a cure for ALS. 47 top research centres in 15 countries have joined hands with patient organisations and fundraisers to reach one goal: find effective treatments for ALS. For more information, visit www.tricals.org.

